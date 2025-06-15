Between Duty and Dilemma, Why Makebi Zulu’s Role as Lungu’s Family Spokesperson Demands Reconsideration





By : Tobbius Hamunkoyo – LLB, Author , Scientist, political Analyst & Governance Advocate ,15/06/25



In times of national mourning, words carry weight, and those who speak on behalf of the deceased must exercise utmost care, integrity, and respect, especially when the departed is a former Head of State.





The recent passing of former Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has ignited scrutiny surrounding Snr Counsel Makebi Zulu’s role as the family’s official spokesperson, raising critical concerns about conflict of interest and ethical responsibility.





A Delicate Crossroad, Public Trust vs. Personal Ties



Since the announcement of President Lungu’s passing, public statements and accusations have flooded the airwaves, with Mr Makebi Zulu esq taking center stage as the family’s voice.





While his proximity to the Lungu family may lend him credibility in their eyes, it is precisely this closeness that raises ethical questions in the broader national discourse.





At the heart of this dilemma is the intersection between his legal profession, family ties, and public representation.



More critically, the fact that Mr Makebi Zulu’s younger brother, Caleb Zulu, a police officer, is among the accused in the unresolved murder case of the late Director General of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Guntila Muleya places him in a precarious position, the fact that he has not distanced himself from Caleb Zulu.





The case remains before the courts, and while the law presumes innocence until proven guilty, the optics of this situation are undeniably problematic.





Ethical Quandaries and Perception of Bias



It is a notorious fact that Lawyers, by virtue of their profession, understand that justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done.





Whether or not Mr. Zulu’s statements are intended to serve the best interests of the Lungu family, the question remains, can he truly speak objectively given his entanglement in another high-profile legal matter? can he?.





Beyond legal technicalities, perception is paramount. Public trust erodes when individuals positioned to serve justice appear to hold conflicting interests. While no one disputes Makebi Zulu’s competence as a good lawyer, his dual role as a political figure and family spokesperson risks distorting the delicate narrative unfolding around President Lungu’s legacy.





Unverified Claims and the Burden of Proof



The posthumous claims regarding President Lungu’s final wishes, particularly those allegedly directed at President Hakainde Hichilema and the current government, introduce another layer of contention.





Were these statements documented ?, were they witnessed by neutral parties? , or merely verbal accounts? Without clear verification, their credibility remains uncertain to many Zambians.





President Edgar Lungu spent his last days receiving medical care abroad in South Africa, making it crucial for any assertions regarding his final sentiments to be backed by tangible evidence rather than partisan interpretations as many may view them this way.





If these narratives are not substantiated, they risk deepening political divisions at a time when unity should be the prevailing theme.



Makebi Zulu’s Political Background and Influence





Makebi Zulu esq is not just a lawyer, he is a seasoned political figure who has held key government positions before.



He served as Member of Parliament for Malambo Constituency under the Patriotic Front (PF) government from 2016 to 2021 .





During his tenure, he was also appointed Provincial Minister for Eastern Province, a role that placed him at the forefront of governance and development initiatives.





His political career has been marked by strong advocacy on legal and governance matters. Even after leaving office, he has remained vocal in opposition and commenting on constitutional issues, recently warning against government attempts to expand presidential powers over parliamentary appointments.





His continued engagement in national discourse underscores his influence in Zambia’s political landscape.



Leadership Calls for Discernment, Not Dramatization





A moment of mourning should not be reduced to political chess. National healing requires figures in the legal, political, and social spheres to exercise discretion rather than sow discord.





Makebi Zulu esq, given his experience, should recognize the weight of his words and the potential consequences they carry, very important.



Grief should be solemn, not strategic. While the Lungu family has every right to determine who represents them, Zambia as a whole deserves space to honor the late President without being pulled into political entanglements or speculative statements.





A Time for Reflection, Not Rhetoric



If Makebi Zulu esq truly seeks to uphold integrity, both professionally and personally, stepping away from the spokesperson role would be ua wise and principled decision.





Leadership is not just about visibility, but about knowing when silence is the stronger stance.





As Zambia mourns its former President, let the moment be defined by dignity and facts, not factionalism.