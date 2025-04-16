“BEWARE OF MISINFORMATION” – ECZ WARNS AHEAD OF VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has cautioned political players and the general public against spreading misinformation as the country gears up for a nationwide mass voter registration exercise expected later this year.



Speaking at a stakeholder engagement forum in Lusaka, ECZ Education Officer Maota Sikota emphasized the importance of relying on verified data, warning that deliberate distortion of facts could undermine the credibility of the electoral process.



“We must be careful with misinformation and disinformation. These are serious issues that must be dealt with, especially as we head into voter registration and eventually the elections,” Sikota stated.



His comments follow claims by some opposition figures, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), that certain regions such as Livingstone and Chama have recorded suspicious spikes in voter registration. Sikota dismissed the allegations, saying the figures are in line with monthly trends.



“For instance, Central Province recorded 3,858 registrants, Lusaka had 3,583, and Eastern Province stood at 2,008. These numbers are well within normal variation,” he said. “You can check our Facebook page or official reports. This is where the truth lies—not in political statements.”



Sikota explained that the Commission has implemented this exercise in all provinces, starting with provincial centers. In Southern Province, the process began in Choma Central, before expanding to ten more districts including Livingstone. The latest rollout has reached Monze.



He added that the Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG) has been observing the process and published a report available on their website, summarizing their findings and providing transparency to the exercise.



“It is interesting that some suggest Southern Province was being given special treatment to catch up. That is not correct,” Sikota said.



“Currently, there is no bias toward any region. Each province had three districts selected, and that has been consistent.”



He also revealed that the upcoming national voter registration exercise will cover 12,152 polling stations across Zambia’s 156 constituencies. “This again shows no favoritism. It reflects the distribution of polling stations nationwide,” he emphasized.



Turning to the legal framework, Sikota clarified that the Electoral Process Act mandates the suspension of voter registration in any district holding a by-election. “Whether it seems logical or not, that is what the law says,” he said.



He further explained that under Section 20 of the Act, young people who will be 18 by election day are eligible to register, even if they are currently 17. “This is crucial. We must not misinform people that they need to be 18 at the time of registration,” Sikota said.



Sikota also warned that political violence could lead to campaign suspensions or candidate disqualifications, depending on verified reports from the Commission’s field structures. “The ECZ does not act based on social media clips. We rely on official information,” he said.



He however, urged citizens and stakeholders to actively participate in upcoming ECZ meetings and updates. “Let’s not say ‘we just had one meeting.’ These sessions provide updates, including roadmaps. If registration does not happen this year, it won’t be good. Let us prepare and remain engaged,” he concluded.



