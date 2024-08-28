Beyoncé Honors Her Grandpa With A Launch Of A New Whisky With Moët Hennessy

This year, not only did Beyoncé launch her haircare brand but also her whiskey brand, dubbed Sir Davis, as part of a new commercial endeavor.

Queen Bee, in collaboration with Moët Hennessy, is the newest celebrity to introduce her range of alcoholic beverages.

Beyoncé’s great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, who was a moonshiner during Prohibition, is honored with the name Sir Davis.

According to Cameron George, global head of advocacy and blender for Sir Davis, Knowles-Carter’s father heard the term “sir” for the first time when he went to see his grandfather at the distillery.

Sir Davis is a whisky with a Japanese aesthetic in contrast to many celebrity-branded spirits, which frequently seem to have a well-known name simply slapped on a bottle.

From the name to the design, Sir Davis is hailed as an ode to love and art, with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s influence evident throughout.

According to Cameron George, during the media preview at Moët Hennessy’s New York City offices, the singer contributed significantly to the internal and external bottle design development.

“The most obvious feature from the start is the size of the bottle. Let’s face it, a lot of whiskey bottles are hefty and short but because of its height and rounded fluted sides, the Sir Davis bottle resembles a statue or vase more and would look great displayed on a top shelf or its own as a statement item because of its rose gold color. The bottle and its packaging were purposefully constructed, according to George.

Beyoncé once said something to us that was lovely. She talked about how she struggles to balance her femininity and masculinity and asks herself, “Why can’t I be both?” The SirDavis bottle form incorporates this stress.

Then there is the extremely noteworthy spelling error that chooses to use “whisky” instead of “whiskey.”

Comparing American whiskeys to the Scotch and Japanese equivalents, the majority of them have an extra “e” in their spelling.

However, this time, the choice of whisky was made to represent both the contents and the manufacturing method.

Although produced in the United States at the Woodinville Whiskey Co. in Washington State, which is owned by LVMH, George observed that Beyoncé’s taste preferences are for Japanese-style whiskies, which are influenced by classic Scotch whisky.

After a prosperous career in the entertainment industry, this new endeavor represented her next step into the commercial realm.

The actress is a successful businesswoman, as seen by her numerous labels and partnerships in addition to the booze industry she is exploring.

The following list includes some of Beyoncé’s well-known businesses.

Parkwood Entertainment

Parkwood Entertainment is a management, entertainment, production, and record label that Beyonce founded back in 2010.

It started off in 2008 as a production unit and subsequently supported the publication of Lemonade, Beyonce’s album, and her self-titled visual album.

Ivy Park

Beyonce introduced Ivy Park, an athleisure clothing line, back in 2016. Ivy Park and Adidas teamed up again in 2019 to create a variety of goods, such as clothing and shoes.

However, it was reported that both parties had decided to call it quits on their collaboration in 2023.

Cé Noir

Inspired by her Renaissance tour, Beyonce debuted her new line of perfumes, Cé Noir, in October 2023.

Cécred

Beyonce debuted Cécred, a hair care line inspired by many hair customs around the world.

The line includes essentials for hair care, such as nourishing hair oil and clarifying shampoos.