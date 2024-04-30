Beyoncé Shows Love To 2-Year-Old Fan, Sends Him A Special Gift

Beyoncé has once again displayed her generosity by sending delightful gifts to a two-year-old fan named Tyler, who recently gained internet fame for referring to the singer as his friend.

In a video shared on Instagram last week, the young fan, Tyler, captured hearts worldwide by inquiring about Beyoncé’s location and expressing his desire to visit the star of Texas Hold ‘Em.

When his mother, Beau Fabregas, explained to the toddler that they didn’t personally know the singer, Tyler responded with the innocent declaration that Beyoncé was his friend.

The story took an exciting turn when, in a subsequent video posted on Wednesday, April 24, Fabregas disclosed that Yvette Noel-Schure, Beyoncé’s publicist, had sent her a direct message. The message revealed that Beyoncé had seen the video and wished to send something to Tyler.

True to her word, Queen Bey delivered on her promise. A beaming Tyler was photographed with a collection of gifts, including a stuffed toy animal and a bouquet of blue and white flowers.

Fabregas confirmed that Beyoncé and Tyler are now officially friends. She expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming response the video received online, resulting in Beyoncé seeing it and sending over some of her favorite blue flowers, a new stuffed animal for Tyler, and a heartfelt message that their family will always cherish.

Beyoncé acknowledged Tyler’s radiant spirit in her note, saying she could see his halo. Fabregas expressed her amazement and gratitude for the thoughtful gesture, considering the volume of mentions and videos Beyoncé receives daily. She thanked everyone who shared, commented, and liked the video.

While Tyler may be too young to remember all this, Fabregas vowed to always remind him to dream big and reach for the stars. After all, Beyoncé sent her baby flowers!