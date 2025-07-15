Beyoncé’s unreleased music stolen from car

Hard drives containing Beyoncé’s unreleased music and several other items were stolen from a car that had been rented by her choreographer during her Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta last week.

Officers responded on July 8 after receiving a call regarding a theft from a vehicle, according to police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two suitcases belonging Beyoncé’s choreographer Christopher Grant and one of her backup dancers Diandre Blue had been stolen out of a rented Jeep Wagoneer while it was parked on the first level of a parking deck at 99 Krog St. NE, the report said.

Two laptops and hard drives that contained watermarked music, unreleased music, footage plans and past and future set lists, were among the items stolen, the report stated.

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Larceny from Auto Unit led the investigation. An arrest warrant has been issued for an unnamed suspect, according to police.

Grant also reported that $1,000 worth of clothing, a pair of Tom Ford sunglasses valued at $500 and a Tumi book bag valued at $750 were also stolen from the vehicle, per the report. Blue also reported a Macbook Air and a pair of headphones were stolen.