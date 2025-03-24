BEYOND FAME: CALLS FOR CREDIBLE LEADERSHIP IN ZAMBIA



Lusaka… Monday March 24, 2025



In recent weeks, concerns have been raised over the increasing number of celebrities, musicians, and artists expressing intentions to run for public office in Zambia.





Socialist Party (SP) member and activist, Thompson Luzendi, has questioned whether social media popularity should be considered a primary qualification for leadership.



He emphasized that while every citizen has the right to participate in governance, politics should not be reduced to a popularity contest based on fame or the number of followers on platforms such as Facebook and X.





He argued that leadership requires more than charisma or celebrity status, insisting that competence, integrity, and a proven track record of service are essential attributes for those aspiring to hold public office.



Citing past experiences, Luzendi noted that celebrity leaders who thrive on empty rhetoric and social media hype often fail to deliver meaningful change.





He referenced President Hakainde Hichilema as an example, suggesting that leadership demands more than catchy slogans or staged photo opportunities.



According to him, effective governance requires a deep understanding of economic policy, legislative processes, and public administration.





Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of a genuine commitment to community development, accountability, and transparency—qualities he claimed many of these aspiring celebrity politicians lack.



Mr Luzendi also expressed concern over the emergence of older individuals presenting themselves as leaders of youth movements.





He questioned the sincerity of such efforts, arguing that it is dishonest for those who neither represent the youth nor understand their challenges to lead a movement purportedly for young people.



He described this trend as an insult to the intelligence of Zambia’s youth.





As the country prepares for another election cycle, Luzendi urged Zambians to look beyond the hype.



He advised voters to prioritize policy clarity, integrity, and a history of community service over celebrity status.





He questioned whether these aspiring politicians had ever stood for justice or if they merely benefited from the previous regime’s corruption.



In his final remarks, Luzendi warned that electing leaders based on fame rather than substance is a “recipe for disaster.”





He called on Zambians to choose leaders who are prepared, principled, and proven, rather than those who view politics as a platform for fame and entertainment.



“The future of our nation is too important to be left in the hands of those who see politics as just another stage for fame,” he said.



“We need credibility, not celebrity wannabe politicians.”