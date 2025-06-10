“BEYOND POLITICS: A CALL FOR UNITY AND RESPECT IN MOURNING FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU”





A Call for National Unity



As a former Republican President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu deserves a national mourning period, reflecting his service to the nation. The government’s involvement in his funeral arrangements would be a fitting tribute.





Respect for the Office



Regardless of party differences, Lungu’s tenure as Republican President earns him respect and dignity. Zambians are watching how leaders handle this moment, and maturity demands a unified response.





A Moment for Reflection



This occasion presents an opportunity for Zambians to come together, putting aside party affiliations and differences, to honor Lungu’s memory and legacy as a leader who served the nation.





A Plea for Sobriety



Opposition leaders are urged to exercise restraint and avoid politicizing this moment. The same pressure they exerted on Lungu during his transition should serve as a reminder that time is fleeting.





Mortality’s Lesson



Death is a universal truth, reminding us all of our shared humanity. Let this moment be one of reflection and respect.





Setting Aside Differences



In death, party differences should be set aside, and Lungu’s contributions to Zambia as Republican President should be acknowledged.





National Dignity



As a former Head of State, Lungu’s passing warrants a dignified farewell, reflecting Zambia’s respect for its leaders and the office of the presidency.





Unity in Mourning



Zambians should unite in mourning, demonstrating maturity and statesmanship during this solemn occasion, and honoring Lungu’s service to the nation.