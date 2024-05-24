Biden’s popularity rating drops to its lowest point in almost two years

This month, a poll by Reuters/Ipsos showed that US President Joe Biden‘s approval rating dropped to its lowest point in almost two years. This is a warning sign for his chances of getting reelected.

The survey that lasted four days and ended on Monday found that only 36 percent of Americans think Biden is doing a good job as president, which is lower than the 38 percent in April. He got the worst rating of his presidency, as low as it was in July 2022. This month, the poll shows that Biden’s support has decreased, which might not be good for him when he competes against Donald Trump in the presidential election on Nov. 5.

Biden, a member of the Democratic party, has been in a close race with Trump in national surveys asking people who they plan to vote for. Trump has been a little bit ahead of Biden in a lot of polls in the states that will probably decide who wins the US Electoral College.

The survey showed both things Biden is not good at and a few things he is good at. The most important problem facing the country, according to 23% of people, is the state of the economy. About 21 out of 100 people think that political extremism is the most important issue, and 13 out of 100 people think that immigration is the most important issue.

40% of people in the poll said they think Trump had better ways to help the US economy while he was president from 2017-2021. 30% said they think Biden has better ways. The rest either didn’t know or didn’t answer.

Trump was more popular than Biden on immigration. 42 per cent of people liked Trump’s approach, while 25 per cent liked Biden’s approach.

Biden was a little better than Trump on dealing with political extremism, according to 34% of people surveyed. 30% said Trump was better on this issue.

People said they thought Trump was better at dealing with problems in other countries and terrorism. 36% of people liked Trump’s approach, while 29% liked Biden’s approach.

The US economy is a big influence on whether Biden will get reelected.

People who vote are upset because prices have been going up quickly for many years. However, prices are not going up as fast now and many people have jobs. The unemployment rate has been lower than four percent for over two years. Biden is 81 years old, and voters are worried about his age.

In addition, a different poll this month showed that a lot of Democrats are not happy with how Biden has been dealing with the fighting between Israel and Hamas. The survey that came out on Tuesday didn’t ask people if they agree with Biden’s help for Israel’s war in Gaza. This issue is causing a big split among Democrats.

Trump, who is 77 years old, is facing four criminal trials, including a hush money trial in New York that will end next week. Trump chose not to answer questions in the case where he is accused of lying about his business records. This means his defense is over and the jury will decide next week. He is trying to overturn his loss to Biden in the 2020 election and there are two more trials waiting to happen because of this.

Trump says he lost the 2020 election because of cheating, but this is not true. He made the claim in a strong speech just before many of his followers broke into the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Five people passed away.