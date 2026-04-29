BIG WIN, BIG GIFTS! WICKNELL CHIVAYO SPLASHES ON RANGE ROVERS + US$100K AFTER COURT VICTORY





Zimbabwean businessman Sir Wicknell Chivayo is celebrating a High Court victory the only way he knows how — with luxury cars, cash and headline-grabbing generosity.





Chivayo said the ruling granted him access to his two minor children, describing it as one of the happiest moments of his life.



Then came the signature Wicknell flex.





He announced that lawyer Sikhumbuzo Mpofu and advocate Edley Mubaiwa would each receive a brand new 2026 Range Rover Sport Autobiography, fully paid for and ready for collection.





And he was not done there.



The pair will also receive US$50,000 each in cash, which Chivayo said is separate from legal fees already settled in full.



He praised the duo for sleepless nights, sharp legal strategy and “impeccable submissions” that delivered the result.





Chivayo added that the judgment allowed him to reunite with his children and spend quality time with them in Mauritius.



For Wicknell, winning in court apparently means everyone leaves with keys.