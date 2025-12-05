BILL 7 A DIRECT THREAT TO ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY- Henry Chilombo

BILL 7 A DIRECT THREAT TO ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY



By Henry Chilombo, MCC & Chairman – National Mobilization, Citizens First (CF)



On Wednesday, Citizens First welcomed the State House acknowledgement of a letter delivered by opposition leaders even as we expressed reservations about the communication tone from the President’s team. Many citizens warned us against being optimistic. Today, regrettably, we find ourselves back at the default setting: dismissiveness and political arrogance.





A State House press release dated 4th December 2025 challenged the opposition to identify even one clause in Bill 7 that threatens democracy. Citizens First accepts that challenge comprehensively and factually.





This is not rhetoric. It is constitutional analysis.

1️⃣ Undemocratic Introduction of Proportional Representation

Bill 7 proposes 43 new proportional representation seats:

20 Women

20 Youth

3 Persons with Disabilities

But instead of these individuals being directly elected by the people, they are to be selected by political parties based on the Electoral Commission’s post-election allocation of seats.

This undermines:

Universal suffrage

Direct representation

The independence and credibility of elections

It transfers power from voters to party elites creating fertile ground for corruption, chaos and domination by the ruling party.

If proportional representation must come, it must remain within the ballot box, and those elected should not be party-list appointees.





2️⃣ Abolition of By-Elections: A Voter Power Grab

Bill 7 removes by-elections completely replacing democracy with appointment.

If an MP’s seat becomes vacant, the party headquarters simply selects a replacement.

This:.



Denies citizens the right to choose their own MP Encourages party intimidation or expulsion of MPs Locks seats into party ownership rather than public mandate History proves that Zambians often change parties during by-elections. Bill 7 eliminates that possibility of shielding the ruling party from accountability.





3️⃣ Excessive Unelected Representation and Executive Control Bill 7 raises the number of unelected MPs from 8 to 53, including 10 Presidential nominees.





This massively:



Weakens the electorate’s authority

Inflates executive leverage in Parliament

Creates a Parliament answerable more to State House and party leadership than to citizens





4️⃣ Expanded Presidential Powers and ECZ Risks



Bill 7 increases Executive influence over independent commissions such as ECZ even extending the President’s power to dissolve Parliament on vague grounds.

This violates the spirit of:

Separation of powers

Checks and balances

The supremacy of the Constitution

It is Bill 10 all over again only repackaged.





5️⃣ Constitutional Safeguards Ignored



Important democratic protections such as:

The Bill of Rights

Campaign finance transparency

Safety for women in politics

…are conspicuously missing.

Instead, the Bill introduces repeated “as prescribed” clauses allowing critical rules to be changed at will without a Constitutional amendment.





This transfers constitutional power from Parliament to regulation, from the nation to whoever holds power.

Conclusion: Power Belongs to the People Not Political Gatekeepers



Bill 7, in its current form:

✔ Dilutes direct representation

✔ Centralises power into party elites

✔ Weakens Parliament

✔ Undermines the independence of oversight bodies

✔ Threatens the sovereignty of voters

Citizens First therefore demands:





1️⃣ Remove the 43 unelected proportional representation seats

2️⃣ Retain by-elections as a democratic right

3️⃣ Protect the independence of ECZ and Parliament

4️⃣ Ensure all constitutional reforms are rights-driven and people-centered

The challenge was issued and the facts are now clear.





Bill 7 is a threat to democracy.

Citizens First under the Leadership of President Harry Kalaba will continue submitting clause-by-clause objections because Zambia belongs to its citizens not to political convenience.



Signed:

Henry Chilombo

MCC & Chairman – National Mobilization

Citizens First (CF)