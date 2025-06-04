BILL 7: A STEP IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION, BUT LAZ’s OBJECTIONS Fall FLAT



“Folks, let me tell you, the Law Association of Zambia, or LAZ, is absolutely wrong about Bill 7. They’re whining about not enough stakeholder engagement, but they’re right in the middle of the process, picking and choosing which clauses to reject and support. That’s how the system works, folks. So, why are they suddenly demanding more consultations all over the country? It’s just a total waste of time, folks, like reinventing the wheel over and over.





🔴The Real Issue: Cutting Down on By-Elections

Lungisani Zulu, come on, stop wasting our time. What’s your better plan for cutting down on by-elections? You’ve got a chance to make submissions to the committee, so what’s holding you back? You’ve got colleagues against Bill 7, but why do you need every single Zambian consulted when they’re agreeable to the bill? Let’s face it, Bill 7 actually favors the opposition. They won’t worry about losing their seats through by-elections.





🔴LAZ’s Position: A Lame Duck

LAZ is a lame duck in this process. The people have the final say through their Members of Parliament. Who told you LAZ’s vote matters here? One learned counsel asked the LAZ president who he consulted for his statement, and that’s a great question.





🔴The Bill’s Provisions: A Closer Look

Let’s break down the bill’s provisions:

✅Section 8: Allowing vacancies in Parliament to be filled by political parties .

✅Women, Youths, and Persons with Disabilities.

✅Expanded National Assembly.





LAZ, withdraw your objections and let’s move forward. The people of Zambia deserve better. Bill 7 is a step in the right direction, but we need to make it work. No more delays, no more excuses. Let’s get it done, folks.”



WAGON MEDIA