BILL 7 BECOMES LAW AMID PUBLIC ATTENDANCE AND FANFARE – WE SAW THIS 9YRS AGO – Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda

BILL 7 BECOMES LAW AMID PUBLIC ATTENDANCE AND FANFARE – WE SAW THIS 9YRS AGO





Today, the event took place at the Kenneth Kaunda wing of Mulungushi International Conference Center.





The 7th President of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema was signing into law what has so far been referred to as Bill 7, a proposal to make some amendments to the Zambian Constitution.





Significant changes include the introduction of reserved seats for women, the youth and the disabled.



Also noteworthy is the increase in the number of parliamentary seats due to delimitation.





The event marked a significant development in the constitutional development of Zambia.



It was therefore befitting that it was attended by members of the public amid fanfare.





But it was not unprecedented. A similar event took place 9yrs ago. To be exact, on the 5th of January 2016.



It was held in the National Heroes Stadium with a large crowd in attendance as the government then wanted to make the most of the event.





President Lungu, the 6th President, was assenting to what was up until that time referred to as Bill No. 2 seeking to amend the constitution.



The most historical thing about that amendment was the introduction of 50%+1 for someone to be declared winner of the presidential race.





It also introduced the running mate clause in the presidential race.



Both the 2016 and the 2025 processes were marked with controversy before and after the assent. But the country moved on as it shall this time around.





Both Lungu and Hichilema will go down in history as the Presidents who contributed to constitutional development.



The amendments they both superintended over advanced the country’s democracy a few inches further.





In 2016, it was for PF to rejoice. In 2025, 9yrs later, it’s for UPND to take their turn and take to the dance floor.



In Bemba we say, “Insansa kuchinjanya”, loosely and directly translated, “Happiness is to be exchanged”.