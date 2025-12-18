Bill 7 Becomes Law: Now that Bill 7 is law, I declare that the debate is behind us! – President Hichilema

 BREAKING | Bill 7 Becomes Law



President Hakainde Hichilema has formally signed into law the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025, sealing one of the most consequential constitutional reforms since the 2016 amendments.





The signing took place this morning at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, days after Parliament passed the Bill with a decisive two-thirds majority. A total of 135 Members of Parliament voted in favour, clearing the constitutional threshold required for amendment.





Addressing the gathering, Minister of Justice Princess Kasune framed the outcome as a direct expression of popular will exercised through Parliament.





“This Constitution represents the voice of the people,” Kasune said, noting that more than 82 percent of MPs supported the Bill, an outcome she described as rare in Zambia’s legislative history.





She added that President Hichilema had delivered a constitutional framework intended to “make the country better,” pointing to reforms aimed at representation, governance coordination, and inclusion.





The assent brings Bill 7 into immediate legal force, activating provisions that expand constituencies, introduce proportional representation seats for women, youth, and persons with disabilities, and set the stage for a nationwide delimitation exercise to be undertaken by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.





The moment marks a political inflection point. While government allies hailed the signing as a democratic milestone, opposition figures continue to dispute the legitimacy of the process, insisting the matter remains alive in the courts and in public debate.





Further details are expected as reactions continue to emerge across the political spectrum.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu