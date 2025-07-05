BILL 7 CANNOT BE RESSURECTED, IT’S DEAD – HON MUNDUBILE



………urges Attorney General to properly advise the government on this matter.





LUSAKA… Saturday, 5th July, 2025 (Smart Eagles)



Mporokoso Member of Parliament Hon Brian Mundubile says there is currently no legal document called Constitutional amendment Bill number 7 of 2025 (BILL 7).





This follows the recent Constitutional Court judgement which rendered Bill 7 unconstitutional.



Speaking at Press Briefing in Lusaka Friday, Hon Mundubile said Bill 7 died the moment the Constitutional Court pronounced its judgement on this bill.





He said the process of coming up with such a bill and the content is now a nullity.



He said the attorney General has enough experience and must be able to face the Executive and tell them the truth on the import of the judgement that comes from the constitutional court.





Hon Mundubile said it is lawlessness advising others that bill 7 can be revived.



“It is unfortunate that the Attorney General has decided to mislead those people that he is charged to advise and give them an impression that Bill 7 can be revived. It cannot be revived, the Constitutional court was very clear in guiding on how to proceed.





We advised Government that Constitution making under new constitutionalism involves dialogue, accountability and legal process among others,” he said.



Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile said the Justice Minister skipped a lot of steps before presenting bill 7 to parliament.





He said Government must assess time remaining between now and the next elections, facilitate stakeholder meetings before they even constitute a team of experts.





“The spirit of the constitution is very clear and talks about broad public participation…..you must be able to come up with dialogue and reach consensus in ensuring that stakeholders agree with you. To agree that the constitution will be amended, it must come from stakeholders’ agreement. The roadmap a product of consensus with stakeholders. After you come up with a roadmap, that’s when stakeholders demand that you legislate the process.





The breach cited in the concourt judgement was the initiation of this process. No wonder we are saying that nothing can be salvaged from this bill 7. Government should go back to the drawing board, and maybe assess if they started the process now, what could happen. The time that is left may not be enough to facilitate a people driven constitutional amendment,” he said.



