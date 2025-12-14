BILL 7 DEFIES COURT RULING, PF MPs STAYING AWAY – MUNDUBILE.



PATRIOTIC FRONT Members of Parliament led by Mporokoso MP Hon Brian Mundubile have announced that they will not participate in the deliberations on the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 7 when it comes up for Second Reading in the National Assembly on Monday.





Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Hon Mundubile said most PF lawmakers have resolved to stay away from the process arguing that their participation could expose them to possible contempt.





Hon Mundubile stated that the UPND government have deliberately ignored a court judgment which declared Bill 7 a nullity and that proceeding with the Bill amounts to open defiance of the rule of law.





He said that the Bill is politically motivated and designed to advance the interests of the ruling party rather than serve the broader national interest.



Meanwhile, Hon Mundubile has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of trying to use delimitation of constituencies to settle internal scores within the ruling party particularly in UPND strongholds where younger members are seeking to dislodge non Working older MPs.





He said President Hichilema has failed to manage internal wrangles within the UPND and instead resorting to constitutional amendments and constituency delimitation as a political tool.



“They are deliberately targeting smaller constituencies in their strongholds where young members are contesting positions held by older party members and want to divide them. President Hichilema, you cannot use the Constitution to solve problems within your own party,” he said.





Hon Mundubile described the move as undemocratic, warning that the Constitution should not be manipulated to resolve internal party disputes.



He said the proposed amendments are also aimed at making it more difficult for independent candidates to contest in next year’s general elections thereby shrinking the democratic space.





“You cannot reduce the Constitution to a tool for solving internal party problems,” he said.



Meanwhile, Lunte Member of Parliament Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya said he will not be present in the National Assembly at any stage when Bill 7 will be considered.





He said he does not want to be associated with what he described as an illegal bill.



Mr Kafwaya added that he would not vote for Bill 7 and called on the UPND government to produce a report justifying the proposed delimitation of 55 new constituencies



