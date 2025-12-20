BILL 7 ENACTMENT MARKS MILESTONE IN DEMOCRATIC PROCESS – DPP



Lusaka… Saturday December 20, 2025



The opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has described the enactment of Bill 7 into law as a significant milestone in the country’s democratic journey, emphasizing that the legislation now belongs to the nation as a whole.





In a statement, DPP Party Spokesperson Wilson Banda said the conclusion of the legislative process signified a moment where collective national ownership must take precedence over partisan interests.





He noted that once a law is enacted, it ceases to be the preserve of any single group and instead becomes the shared responsibility of all citizens.





Mr. Banda commended both the sponsors of the Bill and those who opposed it, stating that dissenting views were an essential part of a healthy democracy.





He observed that open debate, differing opinions and constructive criticism play a vital role in strengthening governance, accountability and democratic culture.





He further acknowledged that democratic processes inevitably produce winners and losers, but stressed that both outcomes must be respected.





According to the DPP spokesperson, what remains paramount is unwavering adherence to constitutionalism, the rule of law and respect for democratic institutions.





Mr. Banda stated that with Bill 7 now formally enacted, citizens had a duty to engage with the law in good faith.



He urged Zambians to move forward together, focusing on unity and cooperation in pursuit of the common good and national development.





The DPP reaffirmed its commitment to democratic principles and encouraged continued civic engagement as the country implements the new law.