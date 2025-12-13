BILL 7 ENGAGEMENT HAS BEEN A CLASSIC DISPLAY OF DEMOCRACY AT WORK UNTIL ..-Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda

BILL 7 ENGAGEMENT HAS BEEN A CLASSIC DISPLAY OF DEMOCRACY AT WORK UNTIL ..



The arrest of EFF leader for his protest against Bill 7 at parliament is a stain on what has so far been a classic display of democracy at work.





To its credit, the UPND government has been engaging its opponents in robust debates.



The President has had his own share of these debates at State House, his Ministers are appearing on television alongside those opposed to the Bill while the parliamentary select committee has been doing its part.





Add to this, the Mushabati committee that went round the country, and you have a comprehensive display of democracy as it ought to look like!





Oh, and don’t forget the numerous social media engagements that have been going on!



But then, somebody chooses to arrest an opposition leader who chose a legitimate method allowable within the democratic space to add to the ongoing debate!





Why would anybody spoil such a beautiful thing?



Parliament is a legitimate target for protests related to its democratic functions.





Standing outside the main entrance where every lawmaker can see the protester(s) who may be holding up a placard screaming whatever message is a normal and common tool of communication in functioning democracies.

Arresting such protesters is the violation of the founding principles of democracy, the violation of the constitution and that of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



It’s such arrests that make headlines internationally thus making Zambia a subject of debate in the context of human rights, totally unnecessary.





Stop such arrests and allow Zambians to continue to express themselves in their chosen ways.



We are mature enough to know what is a legitimate way of protecting and what is not.