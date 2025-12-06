BILL 7 EXPOSES A DISTURBING AGENDA: ZAMBIANS CHALLENGE POLITICAL ACTIVISM HIDING BEHIND THE CASSOCK





The Bill 7 debate has torn the mask off a troubling trend in Zambia: a small clique of Catholic leaders attempting to convert the Church into a political attack machine. And Zambians are calling it out, loudly and without apology.





For weeks, Archbishop Alick Banda has been at the centre of what many citizens view as a coordinated campaign to discredit the UPND Government. Together with Bishop Ignatius Chama and Bishop Edwin Mwansa Mulandu, he is accused by large sections of the public and even fellow clergy of pushing narratives designed to mislead the nation, fuel public anger, and weaken the authority of a democratically elected Government.





Zambians are asking a simple, direct question:



Who gave these bishops the right to dictate national politics?





The allegations are serious, and the frustrations are real. Many argue that these clerics are not offering spiritual leadership but are instead acting like political operatives determined to manufacture chaos under the cover of religion. But their strategy is collapsing.





Inside the Catholic Church itself, a significant number of priests and bishops have openly rejected what they describe as a “dangerous agenda” being pushed by Archbishop Banda and a few allies. These clergy say openly that the trio’s behaviour does not represent the broader Catholic community and warn that their conduct is dragging the Church into unwanted, partisan confrontation.





Their message is blunt: Zambia will not be ruled by bitterness from the pulpit.



They insist that President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND Government were elected by the people, and only the people, not bishops, will decide the outcome of the 2026 General Election. Not through threats. Not through manipulation. Not through politically charged sermons designed to stir unrest.





Several clergy warn that pushing incendiary narratives in the name of religion is reckless and dangerous. Zambia has enjoyed decades of peace, and the country cannot afford to be destabilised by individuals abusing clerical authority to wage political battles.





The national mood is shifting, and Zambians are speaking with unprecedented clarity:



No religious leader, no matter their title, will be allowed to hold the nation hostage to personal grudges or political ambitions.





The message is firm. The message is national.

Zambia belongs to its citizens, not a handful of bishops playing opposition politics.



By Chilufya Kasonde



Ilelanga News. December 05, 2025.