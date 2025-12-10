Bill 7 gives too much power to a current president, throw it out – Brian Mushimba

FORMER Higher Education minister Brian Mushimba has urged members of parliament to throw out the controversial Bill 7 as it gives more power to an incumbent president to be the only candidate on the ballot.

In a Facebook posting, Mushimba said in the current Constitution, if a candidate drops out or is disqualified, parties are given time to replace and re-file.

While this may be a lacuna and possibly can stretch the presidential election indefinitely, Mushimba said it has never happened and it is better than what Bill 7 is suggesting.

“The cure as proposed by Bill 7 is now to proceed with the elections even when candidates withdraw, are disqualified for any reason without any recourse for replacing those candidates by their parties on the presidential ballot,” he explained.

“So the incumbent can simply do Imingalato (pay off candidates to withdraw or cause their disqualifications, etc) and be the only candidate on the ballot and that doesn’t bother you? I can’t wait for government to change and someone else comes in with all this much power being given to them under this bill, if it passes. Mukalila. You will cry!”

He appealed to MPs to throw the illegal bill out and save the country from such damage.

“The country is bigger than all of us. Posterity will judge you positively,” said Mushimba.

Kalemba