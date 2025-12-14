Bill 7 has placed our country in jeopardy- Archbishop Alick Banda





A Call to Prayer – Constitutional Reforms



“Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labour in vain.” (Psalm 127:1)



Dear beloved brothers and sisters in Christ and all citizens of good will,





Zambia stands at a watershed moment of history in its political trajectory. In the third week of Advent of the year 2025 and in particular on Monday, December 15, 2025, our Members of Parliament will gather in a special sitting to deliberate on the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7, a proposal that seeks to amend the Constitution of the Republic.





The Constitution of Zambia belongs to the people of Zambia. But this time around the government has at its own behest solely initiated an illegal constitutional amendment process which is aimed at consolidating and perpetuating government rule. The decisions made in this moment will mark a huge structural shift in the nation’s political history and will echo through generations, shaping the destiny of Zambia in unprecedented ways and manner.





We, therefore, call upon all the faithful and people of goodwill to urge their Members of Parliament, within their respective constituencies, to act with prudence and refrain from any actions that could place our nation in jeopardy. We further ask the faithful and people of good will to join in prayer for our beloved country, Zambia, that the spirit of peace, unity and justice may prevail.

We also pray for our Members of Parliament, that they may discern wisely, listen to the voice of God, and remember that they are servants of the people, and not of self- and personal interest. We pray that the deliberations of the members of parliament on this score may be guided by humility, integrity, and a deep sense of responsibility, knowing that posterity will judge the choices they make today. In this regard we pray for the Holy Spirit to inspire our MPs to uphold the dignity of every Zambian, protect the vulnerable, and strengthen the bonds of our national family.





As the Archdiocese of Lusaka, we remind our leaders that true leadership is service, and service must always be rooted in love, justice, and truth.





May the Lord bless Zambia, guide her leaders, and grant wisdom to all who carry the weight of this sacred responsibility.



Issued by:

Archdiocese of Lusaka

13th December 2025



