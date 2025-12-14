🇿🇲 CLOSE UP | Bill 7 Heads to the Floor as Numbers, Nerves, and Narratives Collide



As Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 comes up for second reading in Parliament tomorrow, Monday, the political temperature has sharply risen. What should have been a routine legislative milestone has instead become a test of numbers, credibility, and narrative control, with anxiety now spilling beyond Parliament into courts, party secretariats, and social media.





Over the weekend, Mporokoso Member of Parliament Brian Mundubile emerged as the loudest opposition voice, declaring that proceeding with Bill 7 amounts to defiance of the courts.





Speaking in Lusaka on Saturday, Mundubile insisted that the parliamentary process is “illegal and disrespectful to the judiciary,” arguing that government erred by drafting the Bill internally instead of initiating what he called a fresh, independent, and inclusive constitutional process.





“As representatives of the Zambian people, the PF will not support the Bill,” Mundubile said, positioning his party on a collision course with the floor of the House.



That position was reinforced by Shiwang’andu MP Stephen Kapyongo, who argued that government squandered public funds by establishing a Technical Committee whose work, in his view, should not have preceded a broader national consensus.





But beyond these statements, opposition messaging has struggled to translate legal grievance into a clear, evidence-based explanation of how Bill 7 allegedly paves the way for President Hakainde Hichilema to remain in office indefinitely. This gap has become more visible as the vote approaches.





The arithmetic of Parliament tells a more complex story than the slogans suggest. UPND dominates Southern Province with 20 MPs, Western Province with 18, and North-Western Province with all 12 seats. Lusaka Province, even before the Chawama by-election, tilts toward UPND with eight MPs against PF’s three. Copperbelt and Central provinces are more mixed, while PF retains numerical strength in Eastern, Luapula, Northern, and Muchinga provinces.





These numbers matter because constitutional amendments require a two-thirds majority, not noise online.



It is against this backdrop that PF-aligned platforms have circulated lists naming 21 PF and independent MPs, complete with phone numbers, urging citizens to call and warn them against allegedly planning to support Bill 7.





The tactic has intensified pressure on individual legislators and blurred the line between civic engagement and intimidation. For MPs already already dealing with constituency expectations and party discipline, the moment is fraught.





Adding to the uncertainty, PF-linked legal actors have returned to court yet again, marking at least a third attempt to halt the Bill on procedural grounds. The litigation strategy has now become as central as the parliamentary one, reinforcing a broader opposition shift away from clause-by-clause critique toward a singular focus on process illegality.





Government and the Parliamentary Select Committee, however, have consistently maintained that no court has declared Bill 7 itself unconstitutional, only commenting on aspects of its initiation.





What is clear is that the debate has moved decisively from content to confidence. Supporters of the Bill argue that democracy does not guarantee unanimity, only a lawful vote. Opponents counter that legitimacy requires broader moral consent beyond parliamentary arithmetic.





Tomorrow’s second reading will not settle that philosophical divide, but it will test whether opposition anger can be converted into votes on the floor.





As MPs take their seats under mounting public scrutiny, the question is no longer whether Bill 7 is controversial. It is whether the opposition has done enough, in numbers and in narrative, to stop it where it counts most: inside the House.



© The People’s Brief | Mwape Nthegwa