BILL 7 IS A CALCULATED ASSAULT ON ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY AND DELIBERATE ATTEMPT TO CENTRALISE POWER IN ONE PARTY AND ONE INDIVIDUAL- Simon Mulenga

BILL 7 IS A CALCULATED ASSAULT ON ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY AND DELIBERATE ATTEMPT TO CENTRALISE POWER IN ONE PARTY AND ONE INDIVIDUAL

Simon Mwila Mulenga writes…

I have taken some more time to go through Bill 7 and the more I study it, the clearer it becomes that this proposal is not simply a harmless adjustment to our governance structure. It is not a reform. It is not modernisation. It is certainly not about development.

Bill 7 is a calculated assault on Zambia’s democracy and a deliberate attempt to centralise political power in the hands of one individual and one party. Nothing about it strengthens accountability or improves people’s lives. If anything, it weakens the balance of power and puts our future at risk.

One of the biggest concerns is the plan to increase constituencies and Members of Parliament. On the surface it sounds progressive, but the real question is: do we actually need more MPs, or do we need stronger councils, empowered local authorities and more workers on the ground delivering services? Development does not come from Parliament alone. It comes from functional local government.

In the current political environment, where competition is shrinking and opposition members face all sorts of challenges (persecution, no rallies and no gatherings), expanding constituencies could hand one political group overwhelming dominance. With that kind of power, changing the Constitution becomes easy, and reversing those changes becomes almost impossible. This should worry every Zambian, regardless of political affiliation.

Another troubling aspect is the proposal to allow the President to appoint more MPs. Zambia has been governed for more than 60 years without any leader needing such powers. So what has suddenly changed? Why would a democratic leader want to extend their personal influence in Parliament?

Some argue that Bill 7 will help women and persons living with disabilities enter Parliament. But the truth is that the biggest barrier has always been political parties that fail to adopt them. You do not change the Constitution to solve a problem that political will alone can fix.

Financially, this bill is also misplaced. The cost of additional MPs could employ doctors, support innovators and strengthen essential services. At a time when we face an energy crisis, unemployment and a struggling economy, prioritising political positions over national needs feels completely out of touch.

And when you listen to some ruling party members who speak recklessly, you cannot help but wonder what will happen if such individuals are handed even more influence under a new constitutional setup. Are we safe in their hands? Are our democratic freedoms safe?

This is why I believe we must all be honest with ourselves.

Bill 7 is not about progress. It is about power.

Every patriotic Zambian must stand up and oppose it. We cannot afford to be passive while decisions are made that will affect our democracy for generations. Our parliamentarians must remember the people they represent, the Zambia they want to build and the legacy they are leaving behind.

Zambia belongs to all of us. We have a duty to protect it.

Let us reject Bill 7 and demand leadership that strengthens democracy, not leadership that tries to capture it.

We SAY NO to “Kupandura Constitution”.. ✌

Simon Mulenga Mwila – Aspiring Mayor of Lusaka.

(DBA-Candidate, MBA, LLM, LLB, Legal Practitioner, Commissioner for Oaths, Notary Public)