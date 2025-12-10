Bill 7 is a calculated assault on Zambia’s democracy – Simon Mwila

LUSAKA lawyer Simon Mwila has warned that the controversial Bill 7 is not about development but a deliberate attempt to centralise political power in the hands of one individual and one party.

Mwila said Bill 7 is a calculated assault on Zambia’s democracy as it intends to give more power to the party in government.

“It is not a reform. It is not modernisation. It is certainly not about development. Nothing about it strengthens accountability or improves people’s lives. If anything, it weakens the balance of power and puts our future at risk,” he said.

Mwila explained that one of the biggest concerns in the Bill is the plan to increase constituencies and members of parliament from 156 to over 276.

“On the surface it sounds progressive, but the real question is: do we actually need more MPs, or do we need stronger councils, empowered local authorities and more workers on the ground delivering services?Development does not come from Parliament alone. It comes from functional local government,” he argued.

“In the current political environment, where competition is shrinking and opposition members face all sorts of challenges (persecution, no rallies and no gatherings), expanding constituencies could hand one political group overwhelming dominance. With that kind of power, changing the Constitution becomes easy and reversing those changes becomes almost impossible. This should worry every Zambian, regardless of political affiliation.”

He said the money that government can spend on MPs could be used to employ doctors, support innovators and strengthen essential services.

“At a time when we face an energy crisis, unemployment and a struggling economy, prioritising political positions over national needs feels completely out of touch,” stated Mwila.

He said another troubling aspect is the proposal to allow the President to appoint more MPs in the house.

“Zambia has been governed for more than 60 years without any leader needing such powers. So what has suddenly changed? Why would a democratic leader want to extend their personal influence in Parliament?”

“Some argue that Bill 7 will help women and persons living with disabilities enter Parliament. But the truth is that the biggest barrier has always been political parties that fail to adopt them. You do not change the Constitution to solve a problem that political will alone can fix,” he lamented.

He also said when one listens to some ruling party members who speak recklessly, they cannot help but wonder what will happen if such individuals are handed even more influence under a new constitutional setup.

“Are we safe in their hands? Are our democratic freedoms safe? This is why I believe we must all be honest with ourselves.

Bill 7 is not about progress. It is about power,” he said in a Facebook post.

He urged members of parliament to remember the people they represent and say no to the Bill.

“Zambia belongs to all of us. We have a duty to protect it. Let us reject Bill 7 and demand leadership that strengthens democracy, not leadership that tries to capture it,” said Mwila.

Kalemba, December 10, 2025