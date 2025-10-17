BILL 7 IS DEAD-OASIS FORUM



THE OASIS FORUM POSITION ON THE TECHNICAL COMMITTEE APPOINTED TO CONSULT THE PEOPLE AND DRAFT AMENDMENTS TO THE CONSTITUTION

DATED 7TH OCTOBER 2025 DURING A MEDIA CONFERENCE HELD ON

THURSDAY,17tH OCTOBER 2025, COUNCIL OF CHURCHES IN ZAMBIA BOARD

ROOM





The Oasis Forum, a consortium comprising the church, civil society and the legal profession -including the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), the Evangelical

Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), the Non-

Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC), and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has noted the announcement by President Hakainde Hichilema on 7th October 2025 regarding the appointment of

a Technical Committee to consult the people and draft amendments to the Constitution

As the Oasis Forum, we regard the appointment of a Technical Committee as a positive step in the country’s long-standing constitutional reform agenda, especially since it

follows the directive of the Constitutional Court in the matter of Munir Zulu and Celestine

Mukandila vs Attorney General (2025/CC7/009), which nullified the initiation process of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025.





However, while the action appears progressive in spirit, it does not conform to the

established and inclusive constitutional reform procedure that has traditionally

guided previous processes.





In this regard, the move, though acceptable in intent, falls short of the correct procedural path necessary to guarantee legitimacy and broad-based ownership of the outcome.





The appointment of a Technical Committee, in and of itself, is therefore not sufficient to yield a legitimate, holistic constitutional reform process grounded in wide stakeholder

consensus unless urgent measures are taken to strengthen and safeguard the process.





Equally concerning is the fact that the Terms of Reference for the Committee remain

unknown to the public, days after its appointment and subsequent swearing in of the

members, raising genuine public transparence fears with the process.





We therefore call upon Government to enact a legal framework to guide and protect

the work of the Technical Commiltte to ensure independence, transparency, and

3. Timeline Must Not Be Tied to the 2026 Elections

The constitutional reform process must focus on strengthening democratic institutions

and expanding the Bill of Rights t not serving as a quick fix for electoral purposes.

We strongly urge that the timeline and roadmap of the Technical Committee’s work

not be linked to the 2026 General Elections, as doing so would undermine inclusivily

and national consensus.





4. Bill 7 is Dead and Must Not Influence the Current Process

The Constitutional Court, in Munir Zulu and Celestine Mukandla vs Attorney General

(2025/CC2/009), declared the initiation of Bill No. 7 of 2025 unconstitutional and therefore a nullity.





Despite this, Bill 7 remains before the National Assembly – a situation that undermines

public trust.



We therefore call upon Government to formally withdraw Bill No. 7 to demonstrate

good faith.





Any attempt to base consultations or draft amendments on the discredited

Bill would amount to resurrecting an illegitimate process and would erode public

confidence.





Conclusion



The Oasis Forum – comprising the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), the

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ),

the Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC),

and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) reaffirms its unwavering

commitment to the promotion of Constitutionalism, Rule of Law, and Good

Governance, which are essential for Zambia’s democratic advancement and the welfare of its citizens.





