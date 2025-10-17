BILL 7 IS DEAD-OASIS FORUM
THE OASIS FORUM POSITION ON THE TECHNICAL COMMITTEE APPOINTED TO CONSULT THE PEOPLE AND DRAFT AMENDMENTS TO THE CONSTITUTION
DATED 7TH OCTOBER 2025 DURING A MEDIA CONFERENCE HELD ON
THURSDAY,17tH OCTOBER 2025, COUNCIL OF CHURCHES IN ZAMBIA BOARD
ROOM
The Oasis Forum, a consortium comprising the church, civil society and the legal profession

has noted the announcement by President Hakainde Hichilema on 7th October 2025 regarding the appointment of
a Technical Committee to consult the people and draft amendments to the Constitution
of Zambia.
As the Oasis Forum, we regard the appointment of a Technical Committee as a positive step in the country’s long-standing constitutional reform agenda, especially since it
follows the directive of the Constitutional Court in the matter of Munir Zulu and Celestine
Mukandila vs Attorney General (2025/CC7/009), which nullified the initiation process of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025.
However, while the action appears progressive in spirit, it does not conform to the
established and inclusive constitutional reform procedure that has traditionally
guided previous processes.
In this regard, the move, though acceptable in intent, falls short of the correct procedural path necessary to guarantee legitimacy and broad-based ownership of the outcome.
The appointment of a Technical Committee, in and of itself, is therefore not sufficient to yield a legitimate, holistic constitutional reform process grounded in wide stakeholder
consensus unless urgent measures are taken to strengthen and safeguard the process.
Equally concerning is the fact that the Terms of Reference for the Committee remain
unknown to the public, days after its appointment and subsequent swearing in of the
members, raising genuine public transparence fears with the process.
We therefore call upon Government to enact a legal framework to guide and protect
the work of the Technical Commiltte to ensure independence, transparency, and
accountability.
3. Timeline Must Not Be Tied to the 2026 Elections
The constitutional reform process must focus on strengthening democratic institutions
and expanding the Bill of Rights t not serving as a quick fix for electoral purposes.
We strongly urge that the timeline and roadmap of the Technical Committee’s work
not be linked to the 2026 General Elections, as doing so would undermine inclusivily
and national consensus.
4. Bill 7 is Dead and Must Not Influence the Current Process
The Constitutional Court, in Munir Zulu and Celestine Mukandla vs Attorney General
(2025/CC2/009), declared the initiation of Bill No. 7 of 2025 unconstitutional and therefore a nullity.
Despite this, Bill 7 remains before the National Assembly – a situation that undermines
public trust.
We therefore call upon Government to formally withdraw Bill No. 7 to demonstrate
good faith.
Any attempt to base consultations or draft amendments on the discredited
Bill would amount to resurrecting an illegitimate process and would erode public
confidence.
Conclusion
The Oasis Forum – comprising the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), the
Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ),
the Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC),
and the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) reaffirms its unwavering
commitment to the promotion of Constitutionalism, Rule of Law, and Good
Governance, which are essential for Zambia’s democratic advancement and the welfare of its citizens.
Indeed let the Oasis Forum, Civil Society Organizations,and Church Mother bodies say it as it is.
I really fail to understand President Hakainde Hichilema and his government.
There’s absolutely no way the Constitutional Amendment Technical Committee can operate without Terms of Reference.
On the day of swearing in of the members of the Committee, the President went on a Monologue of Irrelevances..A sojourn into empty noise.. Nothing of substance given to the Nation.
And to date no Terms of Reference have been released, no time line has been given, and no Statement from the Chair of the Committee or the Ministry of Justice!
Why can’t Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his colleagues in government for once be Transparent to the people of Zambia?
From 2021 it has been like Transparency and Honesty are very difficult Virtues for Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his Colleagues in government.
And I ask again, What is the Technical Committee being asked to do?
Is it to get the views of Zambians on the illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7?
Is it to identify Lacunae in the 2016 Amended Constitution so that the Technical Committee can now come up with a new Bill?
Is it to go back to the original Constitutional Amendment Draft Constitution which was handed to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in 2015, use it as a working document and come up with a new amended Constitution?
Is it an open ended, free for all, infinity directions Exercise, where we are allowed to go anywhere, and anyhow to completely over haul the Constitution of Zambia?
What really is being expected from the people of Zambia?
Honourable Mukandila and progressive Lawyers out there, the Oasis Forum, Civil Society Organizations, and Church Mother bodies, if no Terms of Reference, with clear Time Lines for the Exercise are given..
And if delimitation and Census Reports still remain secret, Go back to the Constitutional Court and get a stay of the process, for Constitutional Procedural Breaches.
This Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendment is a Still Born Entity.
We are a sane Zambia, and shouldn’t be subjected to this ” Madness”
I can promise you this, Hakainde will flee the country once voted out next year. The level of crookedness by this chap is too much. What is wrong with him? I pray authorities will seal off all borders to make sure he does not sneak out. Let us make an example of him that illegality does not pay. He has so much to answer for.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
What and who really do these Organisations, like Oasis Forum, Civil Societies and The Church Mother Bodies represent: the Masses or those in Leadership of these Organisations, and the “…the one who pays the Piper”? Do they really represent the Public? Just asking!