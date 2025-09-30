Bill 7 is not bad for what it says, Bill 7 is bad for what it doesn’t say- Lawyer for Munir Zulu

Ladies and gentlemen, countrymen and women, on behalf of our clients Celestine Mambula Mukandila and Munir Zulu who successfully stopped Bill 7 in the Constitutional Court I state as follows:





The dead Bill 7 has been resuscitated by a cadre of politicians bent on vandalism to the Constitution to sneak their wishes into the document. They are doing it not for the good of the country but for temporary enjoyment: to cling on to power.





The shocks in Malawi have scared them so bad that they want a document that will help them get their way: cling on to power.





Countrymen and women, Zambia does not need a new Constitution. Zambia needs a revived economy. Zambia needs jobs. Zambia needs to end poverty. Those are solutions that these cadres should be selling to Zambians. Bill 7 is not bad for what it says, Bill 7 is bad for what it doesn’t say.





The UPND Government does not need Bill 7 to give youths, women or the disabled to run for the National Assembly. The UPND can simply adopt youths, women and the disabled as a party policy and not to lie to us that Bill 7 is the answer.





The UPND wants to create a one party state through increased nominations by the President of unelected MPs. The UPND wants to obliterate the opposition by making it easy for rebel MPs to cross the flow. By allowing a party to easily fire and replace MPs, the UPND wants to capture the opposition and bring Rwanda into Zambia.





We are commencing contempt proceedings against the Speaker of the National Assembly TODAY. She will be the first Speaker to be sent to prison. We are also commencing contempt proceedings against the Minister of Justice.





On top of the contempt proceedings against the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Minister of Justice, we are filing the MOTHER OF ALL PETITIONS by Wednesday 1st October 2025. This petition will be an INDEPENDENCE DAY gift for all Zambians who have suffered so much for so long.



Joseph Chirwa, Esq.

Lawyer for Munir Zulu and Celestine Mukandila

Kasenengwa District

30/09/2025