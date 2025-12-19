Bill 7 is now part of the supreme law and Zambia must live with its consequences- Frank Mutubila

Frank Mutubila writes….



Yes, it is done!



The Constitution has been amended, this was not the passage of an ordinary law but a change to the foundation upon which all laws, institutions and freedoms stand. Bill 7 is now part of the supreme law and Zambia must live with its consequences.





For those who feel they have won there may be celebration. For those who feel they have lost the pain is deeper because what has changed is not policy but principle. Yet the nation must now steady itself because constitutional moments demand reflection more than emotion.





To the Members of Parliament whether you voted for or against this amendment may your conscience give you rest. Long after the applause fades you will stand before the people who entrusted you with their vote. May you be able to look them in the eye and explain with honesty why you believed altering the nation’s highest law was necessary and justified and in the best interest of generations yet unborn.





To the Government you secured this constitutional amendment with remarkable speed. Such power demands humility and restraint. Amending a Constitution is not merely an act of authority but a moral responsibility. Once the foundation shifts every institution feels the tremor. The promises made during this process particularly on the inclusion of women, youths, and persons with disabilities must now be honoured in practice. Only then will the people believe that this amendment was driven by genuine national interest.





As the dust settles difficult questions must be confronted. What has this amendment done to the independence of the judiciary the final guardian of the Constitution. Without a judiciary that is seen to be independent democracy weakens and economic confidence erodes. Investors do not read speeches they observe institutions. The health of our economy and the strength of our democracy depend on the same pillar the rule of law.





This constitutional amendment also reshapes the future of elections representation and public finance. These are not abstract issues. They determine how power is contested how leaders are chosen and how national resources are spent. At a time when citizens are already burdened every constitutional change must answer a simple question does it serve the people or does it entrench power.





To the legislators enjoy the festive season but spare a moment for the people you represent who have nothing to celebrate. Constitutional authority does not pause for holidays and neither does accountability.





To the people of Zambia this is not the end of the democratic journey. It is the beginning of a more demanding chapter. A Constitution can be amended by numbers in Parliament but its spirit can only be protected by vigilance courage and love for country.





Constitutional victories are easy to claim. Defending them living with them and justifying them to history is far harder. So now we watch carefully prayerfully and alert. When the Constitution changes the nation must decide what future it is willing to accept. God is not finished with Zambia.



Talk with Frank