Bill 7 Is the Reform Zambia Needs to Strengthen Representation and Secure a Fairer Future





As Zambia continues to grow, so must the systems that guide our democracy. The Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7, widely known as Bill 7, has ignited debate across the country. But beyond the noise, one truth stands out: this Bill presents a timely and necessary opportunity to modernise our governance and strengthen Zambia’s democratic foundations.





For years, citizens have called for a Parliament that truly reflects the population. Today, some constituencies are so large that MPs struggle to meet the needs of the people they represent. Population growth, new settlements, and shifting demographics have left many communities underserved.





Bill 7 resolves this gap by increasing the number of constituencies, allowing MPs to serve smaller, more manageable areas. This means quicker responses, better engagement, and more meaningful development at local level.





One of the most progressive elements of Bill 7 is its deliberate push for greater inclusion. For the first time, Zambia is taking a bold step to guarantee representation for women, young people, and persons with disabilities in Parliament. For decades, these groups have been key drivers of our economic and social progress, yet they remain underrepresented in national decision-making.





By creating additional seats reserved for them, allocated fairly based on national votes, Bill 7 ensures that our democracy is not only broader, but richer in perspectives. This is not tokenism; it is a serious and thoughtful correction to long-standing imbalances.





Bill 7 also improves the fairness of our electoral system. Currently, the first-past-the-post approach can sometimes distort the will of voters, granting overwhelming power to parties that may not reflect the full national mood. With elements of proportional representation introduced through the reserved seats, the final composition of Parliament will better mirror how Zambians actually voted.





In a country that values unity and stability, this is a step toward reducing political polarisation and tension.



The Bill further harmonises election timelines and clarifies processes that have historically caused confusion and unnecessary expenditure. Stronger coordination allows the Electoral Commission of Zambia to plan effectively and ensures that transitions between elected bodies happen smoothly. In an era where every kwacha counts, this efficiency is not just welcomed it is essential.





Critics of Bill 7 raise important concerns, particularly about consultation and implementation. These conversations are healthy for any democracy. But they should not overshadow the undeniable advantages the Bill brings.





The Government has demonstrated its commitment to listening, refining, and ensuring that the final law is one the nation can trust. What matters now is ensuring that the rollout is transparent, inclusive, and grounded in the rule of law.





At its heart, Bill 7 is about strengthening Zambia’s democratic identity. It is about ensuring that our Parliament grows with our population, that the voices of women and youth are not optional but guaranteed, and that persons with disabilities finally gain their rightful place in national governance. It is about building a fairer, more representative, and more united Zambia.





Reforms of this magnitude do not come often. When they do, they call for courage, the courage to modernise, to include, and to strengthen institutions that serve all citizens. Bill 7 offers us that chance.

Zambia stands at a crossroads. One path keeps the status quo. The other leads to a future where every citizen has a voice, every vote counts, and every community feels seen.





Bill 7 is that future, a reform whose time has come.



I submitte

Chawama aspiring Mp

Hon Prince Ignatius Hangoma

Aka king of Cuundu