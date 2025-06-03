BILL 7 NOT MAKING SENSE, WITHDRAW IT! – Fred M’membe

BILL 7 NOT MAKING SENSE, WITHDRAW IT!
Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and his league are not making sense over their Bill 7. They should simply pick up courage and yield to public demand and withdraw it. In politics, one must not be too stiff-necked, too harsh and unyielding
In politics, and in life in general, yielding is legitimate and essential in two cases: when the yielder is convinced that those who are striving to make him yield are in the right (in which case, honest political leaders frankly and openly admit their mistake), or when an irrational and harmful demand is yielded to in order to avert a greater evil.
Mr Hichilema should learn to listen. When a leader stops listening, he stops leading. In politics, arrogance doesn’t show strength; it actually signals decline.
Soon, Mr Hichilema will realise that ignoring people’s demands and criticism isn’t strategy — it’s self-sabotage. Listening and yielding to people’s legitimate demands and criticism is strength and wisdom, not a weakness.
Over reliance on power doesn’t just corrupt — it isolates. Good leadership depends on the courage to hear and yield to what’s uncomfortable
When decisions on very important national issues like the Constitution are made in isolation, failure is a matter of time.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
Even if it means to listern, sure can one listern to indoshi iyamupata. Bwacha nobwaila not even a single word to say here you have done or you are doing well? Not even a single day. So what advice can he get from you or some of tour PF thugs and thieves. Nothing.
Even pali hard work, kuli imwe chibi.
Pali Increased CDF, kuli imwe chibi
Pali free education, kuli imwe chibi
Pali cash for work, kuli imwe chibi
Pali food for work, kuli imwe chibi
Pali employment of more than 80, 000 youths in civil service, kuli imwe chibi
Ashitishekofye ifitekwa, ifwakwe for that matter ( bulls ) kuli imwe chibi
Finshi ifisuma – what good really can come from you as a piece of advice. Even me i can’t listern to whatever you say because you are a hypocrite, there’s totally nothing that has ever come out of your mouth sir – Mr. Mmembe on HH. So simply put, it can’t happen. In addition, when you talk of people it is again not all the 20,000,000 Zambians you insinuate to be talking for or representing, you are representing yourself
and a few of your selfish, crooked and violent thugs . So take it easy and move within your lane so that you don’t cause accidents.