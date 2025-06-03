BILL 7 NOT MAKING SENSE, WITHDRAW IT! – Fred M’membe

BILL 7 NOT MAKING SENSE, WITHDRAW IT!



Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and his league are not making sense over their Bill 7. They should simply pick up courage and yield to public demand and withdraw it. In politics, one must not be too stiff-necked, too harsh and unyielding





In politics, and in life in general, yielding is legitimate and essential in two cases: when the yielder is convinced that those who are striving to make him yield are in the right (in which case, honest political leaders frankly and openly admit their mistake), or when an irrational and harmful demand is yielded to in order to avert a greater evil.





Mr Hichilema should learn to listen. When a leader stops listening, he stops leading. In politics, arrogance doesn’t show strength; it actually signals decline.





Soon, Mr Hichilema will realise that ignoring people’s demands and criticism isn’t strategy — it’s self-sabotage. Listening and yielding to people’s legitimate demands and criticism is strength and wisdom, not a weakness.



Over reliance on power doesn’t just corrupt — it isolates. Good leadership depends on the courage to hear and yield to what’s uncomfortable





When decisions on very important national issues like the Constitution are made in isolation, failure is a matter of time.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party