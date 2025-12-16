🇿🇲 EDITORIAL | Bill 7 Passed As Politics is Not a Prayer Meeting



For months, the opposition told the country that Bill 7 would never see the light of day. They assured their supporters that the courts would stop it, that Parliament would resist it, that “the people” were firmly against it. Yesterday, all of that collapsed in real time on the floor of the National Assembly.





Bill 7 did not pass by stealth. It did not pass in the dead of night. It passed in broad daylight, through open debate, by overwhelming numbers, after weeks of scrutiny, lobbying, and political pressure from every direction. One hundred and thirty-one MPs voted in favour at second reading. One hundred and thirty-five carried it at third and final reading. That is not a marginal outcome. That is not coercion. That is a decisive parliamentary verdict.





From the start, the opposition made a strategic error. They chose propaganda over substance. Instead of prosecuting a clause-by-clause case against the Bill, they outsourced their resistance to press conferences, prayer rallies, moral outrage, and litigation. They spoke endlessly about “illegality” but could not agree on which clause offended them. They shouted about consultation while ignoring that more than 11,000 submissions were collected by the Technical Committee, one of the highest public participation tallies in Zambia’s constitutional history.





What they really meant by “the people” was never the electorate. It was a familiar elite circle. The Oasis Forum. A section of Catholic bishops. A cluster of civil society voices long accustomed to setting the terms of national debate. For years, these groups have positioned themselves as the moral and intellectual barometer of democracy, assuming that if they disapprove, the country must follow. Bill 7 exposed the limits of that assumption.





The moment of truth came yesterday. MPs who had prayed together at rallies against Bill 7 voted for it. MPs who had signed letters pledging opposition broke ranks without apology. MPs whom the PF base was urged to call, threaten, and shame exercised independent judgment and voted anyway. That was not betrayal. That was parliamentary reality.





The Patriotic Front misread the terrain completely. Its leaders believed the judiciary would shut down the process. When that failed, they pivoted to boycotts and walkouts. When that failed, they turned on their own MPs. The result is a party in open fracture, trading accusations of sellouts while refusing to confront the harder truth: many of their MPs understood exactly what Bill 7 does and voted accordingly.





The silence that followed is telling. The Oasis Forum went quiet. The Catholic clergy, so vocal in the buildup, withdrew from the stage. LAZ, which insisted Parliament was acting illegally, watched as Parliament asserted its constitutional mandate and carried the Bill. The noise evaporated the moment votes were counted.





This episode has also revealed something deeper about Zambian politics. MPs are not as intellectually captive as party propaganda suggests. They read. They calculate. They know that delimitation protects constituencies, that proportional representation reshapes incentives, and that opposing reform purely out of spite is electorally dangerous. They may not say this openly to protect party unity, but their votes said it clearly.





President Hakainde Hichilema was underestimated again. His critics framed him as isolated, arrogant, detached from public sentiment. Yesterday proved the opposite. He allowed institutions to work. He let Parliament decide. He did not need to browbeat the House. He let numbers, persuasion, and political gravity do the work. That is why the Bill is now headed for assent.





For those who flooded our inboxes accusing this publication of bias, ignorance, or betrayal, yesterday should prompt reflection. You cannot fight constitutional reform with insults. You cannot defeat parliamentary arithmetic with slogans. You cannot substitute elite consensus for democratic process. Politics does not reward volume. It rewards strategy, clarity, and timing.





Bill 7 has passed because it was contested where it mattered and decided where it counts. The same lesson will apply in August next year. Elections are not won in press statements, prayer meetings, or court corridors. They are won in constituencies, through numbers, organization, and hard political work.





Yesterday was not just a vote on a Bill. It was a referendum on who actually understands power in Zambia today.



And the answer was unambiguous.



© The People’s Brief | Editor-in-Chief