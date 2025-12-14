🔥🇿🇲 EVENING WIRE | Bill 7 Showdown Looms as Political Temperature Hits Boiling Point



Lusaka enters the night bracing for a decisive Monday as Constitution Amendment Bill No. 7 heads for its Second Reading in Parliament, with political actors across the spectrum hardening positions and mobilising narratives in what is shaping up to be one of the most charged constitutional moments since 2016.





On the government side, confidence is unmistakable. Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has declared that Bill 7 is not in danger, insisting the proposed amendments will “usher in a new constitutional framework” that expands inclusion for women, youth and underrepresented groups.





“We are not going to lose this Bill,” Mweetwa said, dismissing opposition resistance as politically motivated noise rather than substantive constitutional objection. The government’s arithmetic is formidable.





UPND controls 87 elected MPs and 10 nominated MPs, giving it 97 seats before counting allied independents. Parliamentary sources indicate that at least five to seven independent MPs are aligned with government, alongside a reported bloc of PF MPs estimated between 14 and 16 who are expected to break ranks.





In raw numbers, the pathway to the two-thirds threshold appears open.



Confidence has also emboldened voices outside the ruling party as well. National Congress Party leader Peter Chanda publicly endorsed Bill 7, arguing that proportional representation provisions would finally give smaller parties and marginalised voters a stake in national decision-making.





“No vote should be wasted or overlooked,” Chanda said, framing the Bill as a corrective to a system long dominated by major parties.



The Human Rights Commission has also entered the fray, describing Bill 7 as “progressive” and a potential “game-changer” if implemented fairly, particularly through the proposed hybrid electoral system combining First-Past-The-Post and Mixed Member Proportional Representation.





Opposition resistance, however, has shifted from contesting clauses to contesting legitimacy. Patriotic Front heavyweights Brian Mundubile and Stephen Kapyongo have condemned the process as illegal, arguing that Parliament is defying court pronouncements. Mundubile announced that PF MPs will boycott Monday’s Second Reading, warning that participation could expose them to contempt proceedings.





“Proceeding with this Bill is open defiance of the rule of law,” Mundubile said, accusing President Hakainde Hichilema of using delimitation to manage internal UPND succession battles and weaken independent candidates.





PF-aligned platforms have circulated lists of MPs, urging citizens to pressure them ahead of the vote, further escalating tensions.



Outside Parliament, pressure campaigns have intensified. Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba issued a sweeping appeal to MPs to vote “with conscience,” casting the Bill as a generational decision rather than a partisan one.





The Socialist Party and other extra-parliamentary formations continue to mobilise against Bill 7, despite lacking representation in the House, amplifying street-level rhetoric and social media agitation as their primary leverage.





As the night unfolds, another political front is opening. The Patriotic Front is holding a press conference at the time of writing, with reports indicating fresh internal manoeuvres over leadership and convention plans.





Chishimba Kambwili has already declared that “Given Lubinda is President of the Patriotic Front” and suggested internal elections are unnecessary, a statement that underlines the depth of PF’s internal fracture. This story, PF insiders say, will demand fuller scrutiny in the coming days.





What is clear this evening is that Bill 7 has become more than a constitutional amendment. It is now a referendum on power, numbers, and political maturity.





With the House poised to sit tomorrow, Zambia stands on the edge of a defining parliamentary moment, one where arithmetic, not slogans, will ultimately decide the outcome.



This is Evening Wire!



© The People’s Brief | Gathering —Mwape Nthegwa; Reporting —Ollus R. Ndomu