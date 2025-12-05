BILL 7 SIMPLE EXPLANATION FOR EVERY ZAMBIAN- Hon. Jonas Shakafuswa

Hon. Jonas Shakafuswa wrote……

BILL 7 SIMPLE EXPLANATION FOR EVERY ZAMBIAN

What the government is telling you

They say:

“We want to add more MPs.”

“We want to include women, youth, and disabled people.”

“We want to improve the Constitution.”

This sounds good when you hear it on radio or TV.

What is really happening (the part they don’t tell you)

BILL 7 gives more power to the ruling party and takes power away from ordinary people.

Here is how:

A. They want more constituencies in areas where they are strong.

More MPs in their strongholds = more seats for their party.

That helps them win elections even if people are angry.

B. They want political parties (not voters) to replace MPs who leave office.

If your MP dies, resigns or is kicked out:

❌ No by-election

❌ No voting

Instead:

➡️ The party sends a replacement.

Meaning:

You lose your right to choose your leader.

The party becomes more powerful than the people.

C. They pretend they are helping women and youth — but they will choose their own loyal people.

Reserved seats sound nice, but:

The party chooses them.

Not the people.

So they serve the party, not the community.

It is window-dressing.

Why BILL 7 is dangerous It hides autocratic power in “nice” language.

Words like “inclusion” and “representation” are being used to cover up a power grab.

It reduces your voting power.

Less voting = less democracy.

It makes MPs fear the party, not the voters.

If you can be replaced by the party, you obey the party, not the people.

It can keep one group in power for many years.

Once the Constitution is changed, it is very hard to reverse.

The main trick being used

The trick is simple:

 Give the people a sweet story (“we are adding more MPs for you”)

 Hide the bitter reality (“we are taking power from you”).

It is like giving someone a sweet with poison inside.