BILL 7 TAYAKAPITE, SAYS MILES SAMPA

Matero lawmaker Miles Sampa says Bill 7 will not pass in Parliament.





The controversial opposed by main stakeholders is now on the floor of Parliament. UPND needs 111 Members of Parliament to pass it.





The ruling party with nominated and its alliance partner MP from PNU of Hamududu has 100. There are fears the Bill 7 would pass as the UPND seems to have gotten some Independent Members on its side.





But Miles Sampa says even if the rebel MPs for PF from Eastern province voted with UPND the Bill will not pass.



“Earlier today at the Courts I linked up with Independent MP Hon Binwell Mpundu.

We took time to calculate numbers of MPs pro and against a Bill 7. Even if we give HH & UPND some Eastern Province MPs who have agreed to betray the people after being rewarded FRA contracts and FRA haulage payments;

Bill 7 Tayakapite!’ Sampa has said.





Zambian Eye however thinks the UPND may maneuver and manage to have Bill 7 passed in Parliament. If there was a way to stop this Bill it should have been before it goes to a vote in the House.





Where as UPND in opposition managed to defeat Bill 10, it’s a different story for the PF MPs whose loyalty to their party is questioned. The PF has also failed to get all the Independent MPs.