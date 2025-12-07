Bill 7: The Quiet Doorway to Power, Lessons from 1993 Germany



By Dr Mwelwa



The most dangerous moments in a nation’s life never arrive shouting; they come disguised as reforms, wrapped in politeness, coated in procedure, and delivered by committees that look balanced on paper but are poisoned at the roots.





That is the quiet treachery we face with the Select Committee appointed to scrutinise Bill 7. At face value, Bishop Bilon Kalumbinga is correct, 7 UPND MPs and 8 from “opposition” parties appear balanced.





But politics is never about arithmetic; it is about allegiance. As Hitler told the Reichstag in 1933 when pushing the Enabling Act, “Give us four years, and I will deliver peace and order.” The room applauded, not knowing they were cheering their own burial.





Today, we are told, “Relax, this group is balanced,” when beneath the green skin lies a red belly, and beneath the red belly lies a constitutional knife sharpened for the throat of democracy.



Three Independents on this list publicly caucus with State House; every vote they cast in Parliament smells of UPND loyalty.





Two PF MPs, Mung’andu and Elias Daka, have endorsed HH for 2026 and actively campaigned for UPND-backed candidates. Sibongile Mwamba has drifted so far from PF that even her colleagues wonder which party she belongs to.





The Nalolo MP is from PNUP, a UPND alliance partner. What looks like opposition is, in truth, a choir rehearsing the ruling party’s chorus. This is why those who cried out for prayer were not being dramatic, they were reading the political weather. As our elders say, umulilo uchafula pa kuba abaumfwa: fire warns only those who can hear it.





And let us not forget the deeper deception. Hitler told Parliament, “The government will use these powers only where necessary.” That assurance was the coffin. Bill 7’s defenders say the President will dissolve Parliament only when “the Executive cannot govern.” But who decides failure? The same Executive.





Hitler used legal language to override legal institutions; today we use “as prescribed” to erase judicial oversight and place Parliament under presidential mercy. Africans say ing’ombe isuma tabula bwali, a cow that is too quiet is planning to kick the pot. Bill 7 is that quiet cow.





The danger intensifies when you examine the skillset of this committee.



On matters of constitutional weight, where are the legal heavyweights? Where are Mundubile, Kafwaya, Sampa, Katotobwe, the men who can smell constitutional fraud before it is printed? Replaced by political placeholders who nod more than they think. It reminds me again of Germany in 1933, Hitler packed committees not with thinkers but with loyalists whose greatest qualification was obedience. “The future of Germany,” he said, “requires unity.” Unity meant silence. Unity meant submission. Unity became dictatorship. Today, we are told, “These MPs will scrutinise objectively,” when their political survival depends entirely on pleasing the President.





African history is full of these warnings. In 1972, Kaunda used unity to create a one-party state. In 1996, Chiluba used constitutional amendments to scatter opponents. In 2016, Edgar Lungu used legal ambiguity to extend his stay.



Each time, the people woke up late but eventually resisted. Zambia survives not because our leaders are wise, but because citizens eventually refuse to be fooled.





Yet here we stand again, at the edge of the same old cliff, watching the same old script unfold. A committee that looks balanced like a watermelon, green outside, red inside. A bill that speaks softly but carries the power to crush dissent.



A political class that pretends not to see what every child in the market can see clearly.





Hitler warned his Parliament: “Obedience is the foundation of order.” Bill 7 whispers the same message, obey or be dissolved; comply or be replaced; align or be politically eliminated.



The President gains the power to declare Parliament uncooperative, then dissolve it, then govern with a compliant majority manufactured by delimitation. That is not reform. That is constitutional engineering of the darkest kind.





Zambians must not sleep. Icakulya cumfwa pamo, chilalalila. When people eat together in secrecy, the nation must ask what is on the menu.



Those celebrating this committee’s composition must understand that democracies do not fall with guns, they fall with committees, with amendments, with silence.





If Germany could be destroyed by one vote in Parliament, Zambia can be reshaped by one committee pretending to be neutral.



And when the nation collapses, history will not blame the rulers; it will blame the citizens who saw the storm coming and said, “Let’s wait and see.”

