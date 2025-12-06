Bill 7 to go for Second Reading

THE controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 7 of 2025 will go for Second Reading on December 15, 2025.





Acting Leader of Government Business Ambrose Lufuma told the National Assembly yesterday that the Bill will be tabled for Second Reading on the stated date.

The Bill, whose legitimacy is being challenged in court, is currently before the National Assembly’s select committee for scrutiny.

Meanwhile, Lusaka lawyer and Patriotic Front presidential hopeful Makebi Zulu has petitioned the Constitutional Court, challenging the legality of Bill 7.



Mr Zulu seeks a declaration that, by virtue of the judgment in Munir Zulu and Celestine Mukandila v Attorney General, Bill No. 7 of 2025 became legally null and void and ceased to be a valid legislative instrument.



He further seeks a declaration that the consultations undertaken by the Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendments were unreasonable, insufficient, and failed to meet the standards set in the Munir Zulu judgment and the spirit of the Constitution.

Mr Zulu also wants the court to declare that the request to reinstate or reconsider the defunct Bill in Parliament is procedurally flawed, unconstitutional, and an ultra vires exercise of legislative authority.



He is seeking an order of stay restraining Members of Parliament, officers of the National Assembly, the Speaker, and any other relevant persons or bodies from re-tabling, reintroducing, considering, debating, or otherwise proceeding with Bill 7 of 2025 until his petition is heard and determined.



Additionally, he wants the court to order that the constitutional amendment process for the proposed changes in Bill 7 be initiated de novo, beginning with genuine, broad, and effective public consultation, followed by drafting, gazetting, and presentation of a new Bill.

There is a separate active petition before the Constitutional Court filed by the OASIS Forum



The forum seeks a declaration that the constitutional amendment process undertaken through the Technical Committee is not people-driven and is inconsistent with several articles of the Republican Constitution.



Members of the forum include the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ), Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), and NGOCC.



Other petitioners include LCK Freedom Foundation Limited, which argues that the Technical Committee appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema lacked the independence required for a constitutional reform body.

(Mwebantu, Saturday, 6th December, 2025)