Bill 7 will amplify every Zambian’s voice -Former Tonse Alliance  member Peter Chanda

Bill 7 will amplify every Zambian’s voice – Peter Chanda



NEW Congress Party (NCP) leader Peter Chanda has endorsed constitutional amendment of Bill 7, describing it as an opportunity to make Zambia’s political system more inclusive.





Chanda highlighted that smaller political parties and underrepresented groups often struggle to influence decision making under the current system.





He stated that the Bill is designed to ensure designed to ensure that election results reflect the choices of all voters, not just the dominant parties.



Chanda was speaking when he addressed journalists in Lusaka today.





“This legislation is about making sure everyone’s voice is heard, no vote should be wasted or overlooked. Proportional representation will create a level playing field. It allows all citizens, regardless of background or party affiliation to feel that their vote counts,” Chanda said.





He said it is prudent if Members of Parliament approach the Bill with an open mind and the urgency it deserves.



Chanda challenged MPs to also back provisions that improve fairness and inclusivity.



He urged ordinary Zambians to follow the reform process closely, pointing out that a Constitution shaped by the people is the cornerstone of a strong democracy.





“When citizens have a real say in governance, trust in leadership grows, and our democracy becomes stronger,” he said.



Chanda further emphasised the broader impact of the Bill, saying it could transform how Zambians engage with politics and create a more accountable and representative government.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba December 14, 2025