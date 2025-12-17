Bill 7 will be assented to by President HH at a major ceremony at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre on 18th Dec, 2025

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO ASSENT TO CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL NO. 7



President Hakainde Hichilema is set to assent to the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025 on Thursday, December 18, 2025.





Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr Patrick Kangwa, announced that the Presidential Assent Ceremony will be held at 10:00 hours in the Kenneth Kaunda Wing of the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.





Mr Kangwa said the event will be broadcast live on television, radio and major social media platforms to allow members of the public to follow the proceedings.





The Constitution Amendment Bill was passed by the National Assembly on Monday with an overwhelming majority, paving the way for its formal enactment into law.



© Falcon News