Bill 7 will be assented to by President HH at a major ceremony at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre on 18th Dec, 2025

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO ASSENT TO CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL NO. 7
President Hakainde Hichilema is set to assent to the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025 on Thursday, December 18, 2025.
Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr Patrick Kangwa, announced that the Presidential Assent Ceremony will be held at 10:00 hours in the Kenneth Kaunda Wing of the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.
Mr Kangwa said the event will be broadcast live on television, radio and major social media platforms to allow members of the public to follow the proceedings.
The Constitution Amendment Bill was passed by the National Assembly on Monday with an overwhelming majority, paving the way for its formal enactment into law.
Hakainde ‘s illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7 is really a wonder to watch as it continues gobbling Our National Resources.
ALL local government officials in Zambia to travel to Lusaka to witness the culmination of an Illegality! The crowning of an illegitimate and unconstitutional Bill 7 into an Illegitimate and unconstitutional law!
What has become of Zambia?
And you add the dancing by Nellie Mutti on the floor celebrating the passing of a Bill rendered illegitimate and unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court!
As long as the Constitutional Court has not vacated the Court Ruling of 27th June, 2025, Bill 7 remains illegitimate and unconstitutional…and any Law from an Illegal process is equally illegitimate and unconstitutional.
Enjoy the lavish in illegalities, some day, and that day is coming soon, you will be in the Dock, enroute to the Orange Uniform.