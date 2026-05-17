💥 BILL CASSIDY FACES ELIMINATION FOR BACKING TRUMP IMPEACHMENT



Bill Cassidy is staring at elimination tonight because of his vote to impeach Trump, and Louisiana Republicans are not treating it like ancient history. They are deciding whether the impeachment-era GOP still gets a hiding place inside the party.





Cassidy is not on trial before cable-news lawyers or the Senate lunch crowd. He is answering to Louisiana primary voters after years of selling himself as the Republican who could stand apart from Trump, then suddenly discovering the political benefits of standing close to him.





The ugly part is how familiar it is. In 2021, establishment Republicans talked like brave constitutional sentries because they thought Trump had been buried. Once the base came back, all that high-minded distance from Trump started looking a lot more like a bad bet.





Here is the bill coming due: Cassidy voted to convict Trump in 2021, and now he faces possible elimination in Louisiana tonight after Trump campaigned against him and urged voters to throw him out of office. The old impeachment split is no longer a panel discussion. It is a primary consequence.





Cassidy’s own words make it worse. In 2021, he said Trump was guilty. In 2026, he told voters, “If you want somebody who works well with President Trump, you vote for Bill Cassidy.” That is not a profile in courage. That is a senator begging the same voters he once treated like a temporary problem.





Louisiana is rendering the judgment in real time: impeachment-era Republicanism can posture in Washington, but it cannot survive contact with the base. If Cassidy falls, the old escape hatch closes with him.