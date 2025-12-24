Bill Clinton Asks US Justice Dept to Release All Epstein Records, Calls for Transparency

Former President Bill Clinton is urging the Justice Department to release all records related to Jeffrey Epstein, criticizing a recent partial release as “selective” and suggesting someone or something is being protected. His team says the public deserves the full files, not just a limited snapshot.

Clinton’s deputy chief of staff, Angel Ureña, said the partial release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act falls short. The documents released Friday included photos of Clinton with unidentified individuals, including one in a hot tub and another showing a woman on his lap. Ureña stressed that Clinton ended ties with Epstein before his crimes became public.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the limited release has sparked strong reactions on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers, survivors, and advocates criticized the redactions and missing material. Republican Rep. Thomas Massie threatened contempt proceedings against Attorney General Pam Bondi for not fully complying with the law. He is working with Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna on fines for each day the documents remain unreleased.

Pressure is also rising in the Senate. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer plans to introduce a resolution in January to force full compliance. While some records have been released, critics say key files—including FBI interviews with victims and internal Justice Department memos—are still missing, raising concerns about accountability and transparency.

The Justice Department briefly removed some documents, including a photo of former President Trump with Epstein, before restoring them. Officials said the photo did not include any victims. Still, tens of thousands of pages remain heavily redacted or missing context. Clinton has not been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

House Oversight Chair James Comer is pursuing the Clintons as part of the ongoing Epstein probe, having subpoenaed them to respond by mid-December. The DOJ continues releasing records in stages to protect victims’ identities, but lawmakers warn this delays a full public accounting of Epstein’s crimes.