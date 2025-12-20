Bill Clinton issues scathing statement after former president pictured in Epstein files

Bill Clinton has issued a scathing statement after he was pictured in the Epstein files.

Following sets of images dropped by the House Oversight Democrats, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released hundreds of thousands of pages of evidence connected to the convicted sex offender yesterday (19 December).

This initial load of documents include photos, videos, and investigative documents with a number of famous faces also featured.

As well as the former US President, the likes of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson and Kevin Spacey also appear.

It is not an indication of wrongdoing for people to be named or pictured in files relating to Jeffrey Epstein’s case, and many have denied so.

Clinton features in several images in the newly released documents, such as him swimming in a pool, and a spokesperson has now addressed it.

The DOJ didn’t give any context for the photos of people included in the files, and one appeared to show the former president lying on his back in a hot tub with his hands behind his head.

In the swimming pool photo, Clinton can be seen swimming alongside Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell and what appears to be unidentified women.

Following the release on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the 79-year-old said: “The White House hasn’t been hiding these files for months only to dump them late on a Friday to protect Bill Clinton.

“This is about shielding themselves from what comes next, or from what they’ll try and hide forever.”

Angel Ureña continued in a post on X: “ So they can release as many grainy, 20-plus-year-old photos as they want, but this isn’t about Bill Clinton. Never has, never will be.”

Clinton’s chief of staff then referenced comments recently made by White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles that there’s ‘no evidence’ the former president made numerous trips to the disgraced financier’s private island, Little St. James.

“There are two types of people here. The first group knew nothing and cut Epstein off before his crimes came to light,” Ureña continued.

“The second group continued relationships with him after. We’re in the first. No amount of stalling by people in the second group will change that.”

The spokesperson then concluded the statement by adding that: “Everyone, especially MAGA, expects answers, not scapegoats.”

Clinton was photographed with Epstein a number of times in the 1990s and early 2000s, before his arrest.

The former president has never been accused of wrongdoing by survivors of the offender’s abuse and has denied knowledge of Epstein’s sex offences.