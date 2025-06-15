Bill Cosby is Facing a Foreclosure Lawsuit and Has Quietly Listed His NYC Townhouse for $7M

Bill Cosby has quietly listed his Upper East Side brownstone for just under $7 million while he continues to fight a foreclosure lawsuit related to the property. The lender claims Cosby and his wife owe millions, but they dispute these allegations.The four-story home, located on East 61st Street, includes six bedrooms, a private elevator, and a formal dining room with a fireplace. Cosby and his wife, Camille, purchased the home in 1980. The brownstone later became the New York residence of their son, Ennis, who was murdered in 1997.

According to the New York Post, CitiMortgage has filed a foreclosure lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court, stating that the Cosbys defaulted on a loan from 2010. The lender claims the couple owes over $4.2 million in unpaid principal, interest, and fees. However, Cosby’s legal team argues that the debt was miscalculated and overstated.

The property was quietly listed this week. It is situated on a historic block near Second Avenue, and viewings are by private appointment only.

This isn’t the only legal issue involving Cosby’s real estate. Another foreclosure case involves his larger Manhattan home on East 71st Street. First Foundation Bank claims the couple defaulted on a $17.5 million loan for the 12,000-square-foot Beaux-Arts mansion, which they reportedly bought in 1987 for around $6 million.

Both foreclosure cases remain active in court, but only the East 61st Street brownstone is currently on the market.

Cosby, now 87, has faced growing backlash over the years. In 2015, he was arrested and charged with sexual assault for allegations made by multiple women, but his conviction was overturned in 2021. Despite the legal reversal, several women continue to accuse Cosby of sexual assault, all of which he denies.