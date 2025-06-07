Bill Gates predicts Lagos will be the world’s largest city

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has alleged that Lagos, Nigeria’s capital, is poised to become the world’s largest city in the coming decades.

Gates made this statement during his recent visit to Nigeria. Speaking at an event attended by Nigerian dignitaries, Gate talked about the citys future potential.

“The city we’re in today will, by far, be the largest in the world,” Gates stated, pointing to Lagos as a case study for Africa’s demographic and economic potential.

He emphasized the continent’s youthful population—60% of Africans are under 25—and its capacity for transformative growth, provided investments in human capital, infrastructure, and policy are prioritized.

The billionaire also reaffirmed his commitment to donate 99% of his $200 billion fortune to African development over the next 20 years, focusing on health, education, and digital innovation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu honored Bill with the prestigious title of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) during his visit.