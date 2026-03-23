Bill Gates sold software that didn’t exist yet.



Then he built it after the deal was signed.



That move created the most valuable company in history. Here’s the full story:





It was 1980.



IBM needed an operating system for their new personal computer. They called Microsoft.



Problem was, Microsoft didn’t have an operating system.





Gates said yes anyway.



He bought an existing system called QDOS for $50,000. Quick and Dirty Operating System. That’s literally what it stood for.



It was buggy. Incomplete. Barely functional.





Gates didn’t care.



He knew something most founders miss. The deal matters more than the product. You can fix software. You can’t fix a missed opportunity.





IBM was on a deadline. They needed something now. Not something perfect in 18 months.



So Gates shipped MS-DOS knowing it had problems.





Then he did something brilliant.



He kept the licensing rights. IBM could use the software, but Microsoft owned it. Every PC maker who wanted to compete with IBM had to pay Gates.



That one decision turned a $50,000 purchase into a $350 billion empire.



Here’s what I learned from studying this:



The first version of MS-DOS crashed constantly. Users complained. Critics called it amateur.



None of that mattered.



Gates was already inside the market. He was collecting feedback. He was iterating while competitors were still planning their perfect launch.



Version 2.0 fixed the major bugs. Version 3.0 added features users actually wanted. By the time competitors showed up with polished products, Microsoft owned 90% of the market.





I see creators make the opposite mistake every day.



They spend 6 months perfecting a course nobody asked for. They tweak their website for weeks instead of talking to customers. They wait until everything feels ready.



Ready never comes.



Gates understood that speed beats perfection when you’re building something new.



Ship it. Fix it live. Let the market tell you what actually matters.





Your first version should embarrass you a little.



If it doesn’t, you waited too long.



The lesson isn’t that quality doesn’t matter. It does. Eventually.



The lesson is that being first with something good beats being fifth with something great.





Gates didn’t build perfect software. He built a monopoly. Then he made the software better.



That’s the order that works.



Follow us for more🙌