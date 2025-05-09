Bill Gates to donate entire fortune by 2045

Bill Gates has announced plans to give away nearly his entire personal wealth by 2045, with approximately $200 billion expected to go toward supporting the world’s poorest people through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder said the foundation will spend almost all of his personal fortune and officially close on December 31, 2045.

“People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I am determined that ‘he died rich’ will not be one of them,” Gates stated on his website. “There are too many urgent problems to solve for me to hold onto resources that could be used to help people.”

Gates emphasized the urgency of addressing preventable deaths, ending diseases like polio, malaria, and measles, and reducing global poverty—especially as major donor governments, including the U.S., U.K., and France, reduce foreign aid budgets.

He acknowledged that, while the foundation has significant resources, its impact depends on continued support from global governments. He cited polio eradication as an example of an initiative that would be impossible to achieve without U.S. funding.

Founded in 2000 with his then-wife Melinda French Gates, the foundation has already disbursed $100 billion, funding organizations such as Gavi and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. By 2026, its annual spending is expected to reach $9 billion.

Although the foundation has faced criticism for its influence and lack of accountability, especially during the pandemic, Gates reaffirmed his commitment to global health efforts.

He encouraged other wealthy individuals to increase their philanthropic efforts: “I hope others consider how much they can accelerate progress for the world’s poorest by increasing the pace and scale of their giving. It’s one of the most impactful ways to give back to society.”