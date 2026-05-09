Bill Maher rips Trump over Epstein’s alleged suicide note

Late-night host Bill Maher took a sharp dig at President Donald Trump Friday night as he continues to face an onslaught of attacks from the president, a dig that suggested the language in Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged suicide note bore a striking resemblance to Trump’s own writing style.

While its authenticity was disputed by Epstein’s own brother, the note includes the following message: “They investigated me for month – found NOTHING!!!”

Addressing the note on his show “Real Time,” Maher joked that the writing style reminded him of someone else’s, but that he couldn’t “quite place it.”

“Speaking of killing, apparently they found Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide note,” Maher said, as reported by Variety. “Apparently, it was from the guy – his cellmate – who Epstein says tried to kill him, but he’s the guy who found the note. And it says, ‘They investigated me’ – and then in all caps, it says, ‘FOUND NOTHING!!!’ Who does that sound like? I can’t quite place it…”

The note was allegedly discovered by Epstein’s former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, a former police officer who was convicted of having kidnapped and murdered four men in 2016 and sentenced to four consecutive life sentences. Tartaglione claimed to have discovered the note hidden inside a graphic novel.

“No, I’m not suspicious,” Maher continued. “But the note does end with, ‘Thank you for your attention to this matter!’”