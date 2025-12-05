Bill No. 7 Currently Undergoing Parliamentary Committee Scrutiny- Hon.  Sunday Chanda

Bill No. 7 Currently Undergoing Parliamentary Committee Scrutiny



The Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill, N.A.B. No. 7 of 2025 (Bill 7), a Bill that has generated significant public interest, is currently undergoing scrutiny by a Parliamentary Select Committee, as by law established.





When a Bill is deferred, it is re-introduced in the same form in which it previously stood. Once re-introduced, it proceeds to the next stage of parliamentary procedure. In the case of Bill No. 7, that stage is scrutiny by a Select Committee, mandated to receive submissions, examine the Bill clause by clause, and prepare recommendations for the House.





Why Should Members of the Public Care?



The public should be attentive to both the Bill before scrutiny and the Select Committee Report, each for important and distinct reasons.





(a) Concern About the Bill Before Scrutiny



The Bill as originally presented to Parliament forms the official baseline of proposed constitutional amendments.



• It reflects Government’s initial proposals;

• It reveals what is being changed, added, or removed from the Constitution;

• It sets the tone and parameters of national debate.





Public scrutiny at this point enhances transparency, ensures accountability, and alerts citizens to provisions that may carry risks, omissions, or positive reforms deserving public support.





(b) Concern About the Committee Report



The Select Committee Report is equally crucial because it:



• Summarises all public submissions;

• Highlights stakeholder concerns;

• Recommends specific amendments or areas requiring review;

• Directly shapes how Members of Parliament will vote.





Some of the most substantive changes to a Bill occur because of this Report. Therefore, while the Bill reflects the initial intent, the Committee Report shows how that intent has been challenged, strengthened, or weakened through public input and evidence.





Expected Steps on Bill 7, as per Parliamentary Procedure



Following established parliamentary procedure, the remaining steps before Bill 7 is put to a vote are as follows:





1. Completion of Public Hearings by the Select Committee (Where are here)



The Committee continues to receive written and oral submissions from:



• Institutions,

• Experts,

• Civil society organisations,

• Citizens, and

• The Technical Committee on the Constitution.





This phase concludes once all evidence has been gathered.



2. Committee Deliberations and Report Writing



After hearings close, the Committee will:



• Analyse all submissions;

• Review the Bill clause by clause;

• Agree on recommendations and proposed amendments;

• Prepare a formal Report for the House.





3. Tabling of the Committee Report Before the Full House



The Select Committee Report is presented to Parliament.



It informs MPs of:



• The Committee’s findings;

• Stakeholder positions;

• Recommended changes to the Bill.



This Report is central to shaping the parliamentary debate.





4. Second Reading (Debate on Principles)



The House debates the principles and intent of the Bill.



• MPs discuss the Bill’s merits, objectives, and policy implications.

• At the end of the debate, the House votes on whether to proceed.



Because Bill No. 7 seeks to amend the Constitution, a two-thirds majority is required.





5. Committee of the Whole House (Clause-by-Clause Consideration)



If the Bill passes the Second Reading:



• MPs resolve into a Committee of the Whole House;

• Each clause is examined in detail;

• Amendments may be proposed by Government or in line with Select Committee recommendations.



This is where actual textual changes are made to the Bill.





6. Third Reading (Final Vote)



The Bill is read for the third time.



• Debate is brief and procedural;

• A final vote is taken;

• A constitutional amendment again requires a two-thirds majority.



A successful vote means the Bill has passed Parliament.





7. Presidential Assent



Once passed by Parliament, the Bill is submitted to the President for assent.

Upon Presidential assent, the amendments become part of the Constitution of Zambia.



Yours Truly,



Hon. Sunday Chanda, MP

Kanchibiya Constituency