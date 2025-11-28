BILL7 DIALOGUE IS THAT ELECTRICAL OFF AND ON- Hon.  Mutotwe Kafwaya

Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya Writes:



BILL7 DIALOGUE IS THAT ELECTRICAL OFF AND ON.



Stop Bill 7. Zambians have clearly spoken their mind on Bill 7. Zambians have rejected Bill 7. Zambians do not want Bill 7.





Because Bill 7 is a poisonous Bill, Government must drop it completely. Other than its being poisonous, Bill 7 has been declared now and void by the constitutional court.





What is most surprising is that despite Zambians having rejected Bill 7 and its unconstitional standing by court declaration, HH wants to go ahead and enact it whatever it takes.



Why should HH enact a law which has been so rejected by the people?





Why is HH so desperate to ammend the constitution at all costs, even to the extent of making the constitutional making process as president driven?





What risks does the current constitution pause to HH personally, which it does not pause to the general citizens to justify this degree of desperation which he has exhibited?





HH has gone to the extent of claiming that the people of Zambia hate him so much. Accordingly, he has admonished that he did not choose to be born where he was born, as though implying that there is something wrong with where he was born. Some people have said that this is emotional blackmail which is certainly childish to be deployed at presidential level.





While HH discouraged the OASIS Forum from peacefully protesting in disapproval of enacting Bill 7, warning that more powerful people could meet them. Pictures have surfaced over the Internet showing those who matched in Choma, in solidarity with Government’s intention to enact Bill 7. Those who gave HH solidarity in Choma were not met by more powerful people. Instead they were given protection by Zambia Police Service.





The case of Bill 7 is like an electrical switch. There is no middle ground. It is either OFF or ON. Once Bill 7 is switched off by HH, we shall support him. On the other hand, no amount of machinations will work for HH including the so called dialogue, if Bill 7 remains switched ON. There shall be no support for HH.





The constitution cannot be amended because of HH. The constitional ammendment process cannot be president driven. Let it be known to HH that the constitution is not his personal document – it belongs to the citizens – he must listen to the citizens.



Restoring EVERTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK27.11.2025