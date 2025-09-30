BINWELL COMMENDS GOVT FOR THE 340KV TRANSMISSION LINE





NKANA Independent Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has commended the intention by the UPND government in the 2026 national budget to complete the 340 kilovolts transmission which the PF left in Kasama.





He said, in an interview with Daily Revelation over the weekend, that the move was welcome as it was going to enable the country to connect itself with the region.





“As an example, for the last three, four years. I have been asking the government to complete the 340 KV transmission line which the PF left in Kasama, to connect ourselves to the east.



