BINWELL MPUNDU BACKS MUNDUBILE FOR 2026 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

MPUNDU BACKS MUNDUBILE FOR 2026 PRESIDENTIAL RACE



Binwell Mpundu, Member of Parliament for Nkana and leader of the Movement Towards Good Governance (MTGG), popularly known as Ichabaiche, has declared his intention to support Brian Mundubile, the Tonse Alliance presidential candidate, in the forthcoming 2026 General Election.





Speaking ahead of a formal public announcement, Mr. Mpundu revealed that he has reached the decision following extensive consultations within his movement and with key stakeholders. He stated that the Movement Towards Good Governance would soon communicate its official position to the general public, affirming its support for Mr. Mundubile’s candidacy..





Mr. Mpundu further disclosed that he will not be contesting the 2026 Presidential election. He explained that the decision not to enter the race was arrived at after careful reflection and internal deliberations aimed at advancing what he described as the broader interests of national unity and strategic political alignment.





However, it remains unclear how members and supporters of the Ichabaiche movement will receive the development. Many within the movement had openly expressed hope that Mr. Mpundu would contest the presidency and potentially ascend to the Republican Presidency following the 2026 General Election. His decision to step aside may, therefore, come as a surprise to some of his supporters who had viewed him as a viable presidential contender.





A formal announcement detailing the terms and scope of the alliance is expected in the coming days.



By Chilufya Kasonde



Ilelanga News. February 20, 2026