Binwell Mpundu Is Not Fit to Lead, A Mere Pretender to the Throne





Binwell Mpundu has continued to mislead himself and a few misinformed followers that he is presidential material.





But the truth is glaring, he is not anywhere close to what it takes to lead a country like Zambia. His conduct, language, and emotional outbursts expose him as a man chasing attention, not offering leadership.





He does not possess the discipline, experience, or maturity needed for national leadership. In comparison to President Hakainde Hichilema, who has shown economic vision, international diplomacy, and statesmanship, Binwell Mpundu looks like a political toddler playing in deep waters. If he were to stand in a presidential election today, he would record zero point nothing. Zambians know the difference between a serious leader and a noisy pretender.





Let us correct one of the lies being peddled by Mpundu and his sympathizers, he was never chased from Parliament, he chased himself through his own misconduct.





His repeated walkouts, shouting matches, disrespect for the Speaker, and immature conduct on the floor of Parliament are not traits of a future president but signs of a man with no regard for procedure or order.





Parliament is the highest law-making body in the country, and his behavior there was an embarrassment to the Nkana constituency and the nation at large. He acted like a rebellious schoolboy, not a legislator. Zambians must never allow such lawless conduct anywhere near State House.





What has Binwell Mpundu ever achieved to deserve the presidency? Nothing. He has never delivered a national development blueprint, never authored a single policy paper, and never championed a meaningful national cause.





All he does is wake up and criticize the government on Facebook without offering any alternative. He is a loud empty vessel, full of personal grudges and seeking relevance through drama. Meanwhile, President Hakainde Hichilema is attracting foreign direct investment, cleaning up the mess left by PF, and restructuring the economy with focus and discipline. There is no comparison here, Binwell is simply out of his league.





Zambians must reject clowns who want to turn the presidency into a comedy show. Binwell Mpundu has no political depth, no economic plan, and no diplomatic capacity. He insults today, apologizes tomorrow, and contradicts himself the next day.





His pattern is clear, confusion, contradiction, and chaos. If this man ever held the instruments of power, Zambia would become a laughingstock. Let us not allow national leadership to fall into the hands of reckless jokers. The presidency is not a playground, it is a sacred office, and Binwell Mpundu has no business even dreaming of it