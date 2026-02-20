Binwell Mpundu Joins Mundubile’s Tonse Alliance faction

🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Binwell Mpundu Joins Mundubile’s Tonse



Nkana Member of Parliament Binwell Mpundu has formally joined the Tonse Alliance faction led by Brian Mundubile, drawing a clear line in the widening divide within Zambia’s opposition.





His decision is significant not only because of who he is, but because of which Tonse he has chosen. There are now competing centres of gravity within the broader opposition space, one aligned with Brian Mundubile, and another orbiting around Given Lubinda and elements still positioning themselves within Patriotic Front structures. Mpundu has placed himself firmly in the Mundubile camp.





Appearing alongside Mundubile, Mpundu framed his move as an act of unity rather than ambition. “We have chosen unity in the face of a common enemy, an enemy to democracy, the economy and the rule of law,” he said. The language was deliberate. It signals alignment with Mundubile’s narrative of consolidation ahead of Parliament’s dissolution.





Mpundu, who leads the Movement for Good Governance, popularly known as Ichabaice, acknowledged that he harbours presidential ambitions. But he insisted this was not the moment for fragmentation.





“Like any other political party, I also want to be president, but today it is not about individual pursuits,” he said. “We have not made this decision out of impulse, but after careful consideration in the interest of this country.”





The clarification matters. The Tonse Alliance name carries political weight, but it is no longer monolithic. Mundubile emerged as Tonse president after internal realignments, while other PF-aligned leaders continue to navigate separate political platforms and contest leadership legitimacy.





By joining Mundubile’s Tonse, Mpundu effectively strengthens that faction’s claim to being the structured opposition vehicle outside the PF legal gridlock.





Mpundu also rejected claims that his movement is confined to online activism. “We are going to give you a test run on Youth Day. Ichabaice is not a Facebook party,” he declared. It was both a challenge and a promise, one aimed at proving ground strength in a political environment where numbers now matter more than rhetoric.





Mundubile welcomed the move as evidence of generational cooperation. He told supporters that young people have long been excluded from meaningful political influence and that the alliance would prioritise youth issues.





The subtext was clear: Tonse under Mundubile wants to be seen as the viable opposition structure heading into August.





As Zambia edges closer to election season and Parliament’s dissolution, political lines are hardening. With the PF still mired in internal disputes and legal complications, the question is no longer whether the opposition will unify, but under whose banner.





For now, Binwell Mpundu has answered that question decisively.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu